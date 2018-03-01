Kerosene Smell and Water Fuels Controversy

By

By Linda Cicoira — Her water smelled like kerosene, that oil used in jet fuel engines, domestic heaters and lamps and as a cleaning solvent.

Because of the odor, an elderly Sanford woman, who later died of cancer, got her water supply by running a line to a close neighbor. Her house and the one where the neighbor lived are both abandoned now. Both were the closest in the community to the Shad Landing Road property that was recently cited for having an illegal dump.

“We as public officials can get to the bottom of this sad situation,” Accomack Supervisor Paul Muhly of District 4 wrote to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) this week. “Although the visible trash dump on the Lance Fisher property in Sanford … has been cleaned up due to the prompt enforcement by your department, the story is far from over.”

Muhly was referring to the 120 tons of trash, including more than 100 tires, that were dumped at the site. Fisher was caught there in May of 2017 driving in with more garbage in a dump truck labeled Fisher’s Environmental, the name of his sons’ company in Delmar, Md., that does asbestos abatement, mold remediation, lead paint abatement, demolition services, water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, duct cleaning, air quality control, wet crawl space solutions, hazardous material clean-up and emergency response.

“This is a site whose contaminated areas are just starting to come to light,” Muhly wrote to DEQ Director David Paylor, with a carbon copy going to Craig R. Nicol, the agency’s regional director. Muhly asked that DEQ reconsider enforcing the fine and address “the remaining questions of contamination at man-made ponds that parallel Shad Landing Road and the possible hydraulic fluid and other liquid wastes in the Chesapeake Bay waters at the old oyster house.”

“Speaking to locals who have lived their entire lives in the area and have witnessed two to three decades of disregard for the environmental well-being of the marshes,” he said, “It is a sad tale indeed.”

“The property at the site of the old oyster house is said to be contaminated with hydraulic fluid from the machinery that operated there,” the supervisor continued. “Even today that site is being used for overboard dumping of fluids … folks who crab there have seen iridescent film trails on and in the water.”

Last month, a consent order was posted on the DEQ website that told of the $13,500 fine issued against Fisher for dumping. He avoided the fine by listing his social security check as his only source of income. Muhly also speculated about that.

The county official wants the property to be further evaluated. “The southern part of the property has several lagoons or ponds that can be seen from the Google Earth website. What has been dumped here over the years is any body’s guess. How many family wells in the neighborhood have been affected?” He asked. “Should not these area wells be tested by the DEQ?”

Muhly said Fisher’s 80-acre site is assessed at more than $300,000. “He could have used this property as security for a bank loan to pay the token fine for his actions. The tipping fees he paid at the county landfill when the dump was cleaned up is only what he should have normally paid to begin with.

Muhly said Fisher “undoubtedly charged” a landfill fee for taking the garbage away. Muhly suggested FIsher could have unreported income from charging landfill fees to customers for trash that ended up on Fisher’s property.

“Far from the scene, you have to rely on information passed on from possibly not the best of informed state employees,” Muhly wrote. “Even as the district supervisor, I did not realize or know the full extent of this situation. It was only after the story was reported in the local paper did folks start calling me with additional information. Many will not go on the record as they do not trust the Fishers and what they might do.

“But we as public officials can get to the bottom of this sad situation,” he continued. “This property, along with the marshes it encompasses, is located next to Virginia Fish and Game Commission land that overlooks Robin Hood Bay and … Maryland on the distant shore. This is the natural beauty of the Shore that we all treasure. It is our duty to safeguard it.”

Waste Watchers, a non-profit, anti-litter, volunteer, community group that promotes responsible disposal of waste on the Eastern Shore, adopted a resolution earlier this month opposing the penalty waiver for Fisher as a matter of principle.

“Willful offenders must not be let off just by paying the out-of-pocket disposal costs that could have been paid in the first place, without damaging the environment, flouting the law and incurring considerable taxpayer expense in investigating and prosecuting the violations,” Member Alan Silverman wrote in an email.