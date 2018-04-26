Local Beekeepers Don’t Always Get Sweet Rewards

By

By Linda Cicoira

Beekeeping is a risky business.

Doug Hollingsworth, of the Painter area, was one of the luckier people in the occupation. Hollingsworth was sitting on the back deck late Sunday morning. He was looking at the weather forecast on his cellphone, drinking coffee, and enjoying the mild spring day.

Then suddenly the quiet environment got very loud. There was a buzzing noise that broke Hollingsworth’s concentration. When he looked up less than a second later, he saw exactly what he feared he would see. About 10,000 bees had left one of his hives, formed what looked like a screen, and were moving across the yard.

A swarm was following its queen to make a new home.

Four hives of seven had made it through the long cold season — quite the achievement for a beginner with only two years of beekeeping behind him.

“I watched where they went — into a little bush in the yard about 50 feet” from the wooden box they had called home since last June, Hollingsworth said. The swarm included about a third of the colony he had extracted from two gothic porch columns at a Franktown house, not quite 15 miles away.

“While it is scary to view, when a swarm occurs the bees are the most docile and less likely to sting,” he said. “People should call a beekeeper if they see a swarm land. Don’t try to kill them,” he said. “The ecosystem needs them.”

He kept both eyes on the plant while opening the sliding glass door to the house and grabbed his bee suit. Hollingsworth quickly got dressed in it, armed himself with a pair of loping shears, and approached them. They had covered three branches. Hollingsworth was able to shake the branches into an empty hive box. Many of the bees landed on the ground but the queen fell inside. He backed off and kept a careful watch.

“After I gave them about an hour, they all went into the box to be with their queen,” he said. “Then I went into the hive that they swarmed from, found probably a dozen swarm cells or unhatched queens that are usually found in the bottom of a frame. I divided those cells into three other hives with frames of brood, honey, pollen, and extra bees.”

The long harsh winter was quite lucky for Hollingsworth. He had managed to double his colonies. But he could still wind up losing them if the queens leave to mate and don’t return.

Hollingsworth said he’s heard local bee losses were between 75 to 90 percent. But there has been no confirmation yet. The national group, Bee Informed Partnership, is still conducting its 2017-18 survey

for bee mortality. Last year, the statewide losses were more than 30 percent, which is in keeping with national losses.

“Even though the loss of hives is about 30 percent, our total number of hives doesn’t reflect that because we have new beekeepers getting started to help recoup the losses,” said Elaine Lidholm of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “We encourage new beekeepers and we also encourage the public to plant pollinator gardens to provide food for the existing bees.”

Russell Vreeland, of Craddockville, has been a beekeeper for 25 years. “I keep bees not only for the delicious, healthy honey, but because watching and interacting with these industrious creatures is truly fascinating as they reveal their inner lives,” he wrote to the Eastern Shore Post earlier this month.

“In the last seven years this interaction has involved more problem-solving as bees continue to disappear and hives die,” Vreeland continued. “What is most disturbing is to work with a hive all year only to have that hive decline no matter what the beekeeper does.”

In April of 2012 and 2013, he said, “I could place an empty hive in a tree outside my window and within a couple of weeks that hive would be filled with large numbers of honeybees from somewhere in the surrounding forest.” But that doesn’t work anymore. “I was able to maintain hives in several apiaries in Accomack County and collect the honey,” said Vreeland. “Then I began to notice that some apiaries that should be prime bee forage areas ended up being toxic and all of the bees I put there died. Other apiaries continued to support hives and produced wonderful honey. Unfortunately, it has only gotten worse.”

In May 2016, “I had 14 hives in four apiaries in Accomack County. By March 2017, I had seven. So I reinvested and rebuilt. By May 2017, I managed to again reach 13 functioning hives. As of Easter Sunday 2018, all 13 had died and I have no bees. This is not just depressing, it is expensive,” said Vreeland. “Three pounds of honeybees and a queen costs $120 with a discount. (A) larger numbers of bees, about 5 pounds, can cost nearly $200. Because these bees arrive in late spring, I probably won’t have any honey for my family or others this year.”

Vreeland talked to other Shore beekeepers in 2017 and early 2018 and learned he is not alone. “Collectively in 2017, based on my unscientific surveys, we have lost nearly 70 percent of our bees. That is millions of insects needed for the vegetables, fruit and berries we all eat. In addition, I have also seen fewer and fewer native solitary bees occupying the houses I put up to attract them.”

The problems have been reported nationally. Beekeepers are forced to inbreed just to replace losses; imported parasite mites the carry viruses are adversely affecting the bees; small hive beetles are also attacking the bees; habitat loss like woods being into farm fields, cleared for wood, or divided in subdivisions are taking over; and there is an ever-increasing use of nonorganic, broad spectrum pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, according to Vreeland.

He suggested people plant flowering trees like maples, locusts, sumac, or basswood around and between buildings. “The shade alone makes things nicer in summer. Those trees and wildflowers would help the pollinators throughout the summer. … Those dandelions and other small flowering weeds that arise early, literally provide food to insects that are starving from winter. The clover, the basswood, and other plants that bloom all summer are the things that help bees prepare for winter. They need it and they need diversity of plantings.”

“Every person or family that has plants anywhere must think about all other creatures, insects and animals, before we spray, clear cut or plant,” said Vreeland. “We need your help and everyone needs our bees.”