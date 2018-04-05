Man Being Sought By Police

By

By Linda Cicoira — One man was arrested and another is being sought in connection with violent crimes that occurred on Seaside Road in Painter last month.

Sheriff Todd Godwin said officers are looking for Warner Byrd Jr., 35, of Melfa. Byrd is wanted for robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery.

The victim was not identified. The incidents occurred March 18 at 32522 Seaside Road.

James Ernest Logan, 34, of Woodland Park Avenue in Accomac, was charged with robbing another of a phone by means of violence, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony. Logan was arrested March 26. He is being held in Accomack Jail with bond denied.

The Eastern Shore Drug Task Force assisted the investigation conducted by C. A. McPherson of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the sheriff’s office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org