Man Dies In Accomack’s Second Fatal Fire in 8 Days

By Linda Cicoira — A man who has not yet been identified by authorities died in a blaze north of Locustville early Wednesday morning. He was found inside the remains of the ranch-style manufactured home on Stone House Road.

Deputy Chief Shaun Fate of Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company said about 30 volunteer firefighters arrived to find the structure burned to the ground. It took about 10 minutes to control the blaze. State police were called to the scene to investigate.

In addition to his firefighters, Fate said, volunteers from Onancock, Melfa, Parksley and Tasley responded to the scene. The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. by a passerby.

The cause of the fire and death have not yet been determined. This is the second fatal fire to be reported in Accomack County in eight days. Donald Wayne “Bo” Taylor, 61, of Bloxom, died Jan. 29, in a blaze that quickly engulfed his residence at T&E Trailer Park in the 2500 block of Wayne Drive.