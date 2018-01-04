Massive Winter Storm Slams Shore

By

By Connie Morrison —

A massive winter storm slammed the Shore with ice, snow and high winds Wednesday night into Thursday, closing schools and offices on its march up the East Coast. A blizzard warning was issued Wednesday afternoon just ahead of the rapidly strengthening coastal low pressure system. It was set to expire at 1 p.m. Thursday, but at 11:30 a.m. was extended until 6 p.m.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon authorizing “state agencies to identify and position resources for quick response anywhere they are needed.” Among the measures taken before the storm were pre-treatment of state routes by VDOT and repositioning of equipment and materials.

A&N Electric Cooperative announced it had crews standing by to restore power if needed.

“We’ve implemented our emergency response plan and have mobilized our crews, strategically placing them to be set for tonight,” said Brian Charnock, ANEC’s Director of Operations and Construction Services. “We also have our contractors on standby to assist our crews if needed.” The cooperative’s office was closed Thursday, but a release from Communication Specialist Jay Diem estimated outages as of 8 a.m. at 2,270.

Coast Guard Cutter Chock, which has a home port in Baltimore, was dispatched for ice breaking and other relief efforts in the vicinity of Tangier Island. Sector Hampton Roads Captain of the Port Rick Wester asked mariners to “secure their vessels, stow any loose equipment, monitor updates and most importantly, stay off the water.” He also asked them “to report any observation of ice accumulation on navigable waters to the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center on marine radio VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-668- 6635.”

The National Weather Service forecast snow accumulations in the range of 8-11 inches. Eastern Shore Post readers began reporting snow and sleet around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures were at or just above freezing. By daybreak, 6-8 inches had fallen, temperatures had plummeted to the mid-20s, and 50-mph winds pushed wind chills into the single digits and snow drifts into roadways. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel closed around 3 a.m. and was still closed a press time.

Also at press time Thursday, bands of snow were still blowing in from the oceanside and winds were still gusting to almost 50 mph. Official snow tallies were not yet available, but reader reports ranged from 8 inches to more than a foot.