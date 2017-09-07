More Talk about Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company

By

By Linda Cicoira — It started with a request for Chincoteague to give a building to its volunteer fire company last month and a debate regarding more than $700,000 that two council members say the town spends on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) every year.

Fire Chief Harry Thornton took the floor at Tuesday’s town council meeting to continue the conversation saying emergency services on the island are funded with 1 percent of the transient occupancy tax, so the tourists are paying the bill, not local taxpayers.

But Councilman Jim Frese said that is not the way it works. All taxes are put into the general fund by law and then council allocates money in the budget, he said.

Thornton disagreed. It was set up in 1989 or 1990, not to be a burden to the people. He said it was either the occupancy tax or the meals tax that was supposed to fund paid EMTs.

“The (emergency) calls were not being answered so the town stepped up to pay,” said Councilwoman Ellen Richardson.

“The local people were not creating the problem for the ambulance,” said Thornton. “The visitation was creating the need.”

“Somewhere along the line somebody dropped the ball,” Richardson said. “There’s been a lot of balls that have been dropped.”

“Thank God we haven’t had to ask the town for a whole lot,” Thornton said, adding, the fire company recently spent $500,000 to purchase a new fire truck so residents would have lower insurance rates.

But while they disagreed, they were cordial. And support for the fire company was apparent. No decision was made regarding the request for council to sell property the fire company leases for $10 a year. It uses the former public works building on Cropper Street to store equipment and house emergency workers. Fire officials reported in August the building is in dire need of repairs. Richardson said the lease requires the fire company maintain the structure.

Last month, town officials agreed to seek an appraisal before considering a gift or sale of the property.

“We’re not ready to tackle the questions you’re asking,” Mayor Arthur Leonard said at Tuesday’s session. “We don’t have that property assessed. We can’t be getting ahead of ourselves … those figures were probably spat out to make a point … not to be factual … we could probably do an interior audit … don’t want to make a mountain out of a molehill … we’re dealing with a piece of property that the town hasn’t … used and we’re making it into the Taj Mahal.”

“I’m just talking about EMS,” said Thornton. “I don’t even care about Cropper Street.”

But Leonard reminded Thornton, “The facts and figures were brought up because of the request.”

Richardson said it should be noted that billing money from the ambulance service does not come back to the town. She and Frese both said they got the figures from the town budget.

“The insurance money is what purchased a $250,000 ambulance,” Thornton answered, daring them to take over such purchases.

“I know there have been long, hard fought battles … over EMS … the fire company,” said Leonard. “I don’t want to see this digress into something where we’re pitting us against the volunteer fire company … they save us money in the long run. We’ll go back and look at facts and figures and everything else,” he said.

“Taxpayers need to know where the money is coming from,” said Vice Mayor Denise Bowden, who is also a fire department member. “I don’t feel like this is any kind of grudge match.”

“About six years ago, my husband started having a lot of problems,” islander Peggy Thomas reported when speaking during the public participation portion of the session. The rescue squad came many times. “I never received a bill from them at all.” Three weeks ago she said, she needed assistance. “Dial 9-1-1 (and) here they come … this island better stick with that fire company … property on Cropper Street — Give it to them. Let them have it,” Thomas said.

Another woman said she and a neighbor would purchase the property after the fire company finishes its new fire house if “that is ever an alternative. I don’t believe it ever was a part of the two parcels (owned by her and the neighbor). Both are zoned as commercial. It would help to have additional parking for us. If the property does become a parking lot (public) we ask that there is a very secure fence” to keep people out of her yard.

“I want the fire company to know as long as I have breath in my body, you have my support,” Council Gene Taylor said. “I sincerely pray that storm, (Hurricane Irma) doesn’t hurt anybody.” All the volunteer firefighters will be the ones helping islanders if the hurricane comes, he reminded attendees. “We’re a recreational community now,” Taylor continued. “You can’t do that as a volunteer system … Our town has grown … We have stepped up. We’re all stretched thin. But, if we continue to work together, it still works.”

“No doubt about it, we support the fire company,” said Frese. But, he said there is also a need to take an “unbiased look at our situations in everything. It may be that we’re asking too much of the volunteers. We may have to go into a part volunteer system. It’s overwhelming. I commend them. I couldn’t do it … fire and EMS minutes are critical. We have to come up with something that isn’t going to kill our volunteers.” However, he also stated, “We’ve got to get the facts on the table. This is what is in our books … in excess of $700,000” for EMS. “The age of the volunteer fire company keeps going up … I do not think personally that we are going to forever be able to rely on volunteers … prepare for the future… it was not meant to be a fight. It was just a statement of facts … we want to make sure we are doing our due diligence.”

Nancy Payne of Circle Drive had suggestions for plans to spend a $1.5 million grant to improve Maddox Boulevard for pedestrians and bicyclists. A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m., Sept. 20, but Payne will not be able to attend.

“I suggest you remove all street parking on Maddox Boulevard,” she said. “No need to park on the street … all have parking spaces who live there … by doing this, less congestion and safer for all … Change the traffic pattern,” she continued. For that Payne suggested making Maddox a one way street with Ocean Boulevard going the other way. “You need to spread this traffic out. It’s very inexpensive … making it more pleasant on that street.”

Bowden reported for the parks and recreation committee. She said they will continue to discuss the possibility of a town pool as a joint venture with the YMCA but the cost of $2 million is an issue. No decision has been made about a dog park. Bowden said that will also continue to be discussed at a meeting at 5 p.m., Sept. 12.

In the end, Leonard said, “Congratulations to all the Chincoteaguers! We made it. After Labor Day we can go back to being ourselves. Be a friendly little town again. It’s amazing how after one day the streets revert back to what we’re used to. We’re happy to see them come and we’re happy to see them go.”