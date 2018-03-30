Muslimani Gets Another Life Term

By

By Linda Cicoira — Khalil Muslimani of Onancock was sentenced to life plus five years in prison today in Virginia Beach Circuit Court for raping and taking indecent liberties with his stepdaughter in the 1980s.

The long quest for justice ended with Judge Frederick Lowe handing down the terms after stopping Muslimani from speaking. The defendant had attempted to justify himself for about a half hour. Lowe told Muslimani he had “no words to describe how despicable your actions were.”

The victim said he began abusing her when she was four years old and fathered her four children, the first of whom was born when she was 12.

