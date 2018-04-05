Muslimani Gets Life Plus 5

By

By Linda Cicoira — This horrendous story is not just about a girl being “controlled and abused” for her stepfather’s “sick pleasure.” It is about a woman’s strength in seeking justice, her inspiration for others to do the same and the gain in making the community a safer place.

Khalil Mohammed Muslimani, 71, of Robins Lane in Onancock, which is at Schooner Bay, was sentenced last Friday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court to life plus five years in prison for raping and taking indecent liberties with his stepdaughter in 1986.

The defendant attempted to justify himself for a half hour before Judge Frederick Lowe finally stopped his ranting and handed down the terms. Lowe said he had “no words to describe how despicable” Muslimani’s actions were.

The victim, Stacey Spione, now 44, gave permission for her name to be used in this story. She uses her maiden name, Stacey Johnson, on Facebook, so people will know how to find her.

“They say, ‘let the punishment fit the crime,’” she wrote in a victim impact letter that was submitted to the court. “That is impossible, especially for a man who sees no wrong in what he did to me. Therefore, I ask the jury and the court to give the highest sentence on each charge in accordance to the law. In my eyes, because of the life he took from me, and all he killed in me, Khalil Mohammed Muslimani is a killer and should be sentenced as such.”

“No one can ever begin to understand what I lived through and what I continue to live with,” she wrote. “My stepfather killed so much of me, stole my life with no remorse or regret. He was proud and pleased with himself. It is a daily struggle trying not to let 13 years of sexual, mental, and physical abuse consume me. Images haunt me when I sleep and when awake. Without trying, I relive the abuse in sight, sound and feeling as if it was still happening. The effects of the abuse have not only scarred me but have also affected my health, physically.”

“This man admitted in a trial in 1989 that he knew what he was doing was illegal but because I was like ‘a little mother’ taking care of my younger siblings he became attracted to me and wanted me for his wife,” Spione wrote. “My stepfather’s actions were deliberate. He knew exactly what he was doing. As long as he got what he wanted, that was all that mattered … through his own choosing, (he) brought himself to this position of punishment and to face what he has done to me,” she wrote.

Spione says Muslimani, who is nearly 30 years older than she is, is the father of all four of her children. The oldest child’s DNA proved that allegation and was the only one needed for the conviction. Muslimani pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Just after the sentence was handed down, the Eastern Shore Post reported it on Facebook and people began to cheer the judge’s decision, which was based on a jury’s recommendation. They also wished worse things for Muslimani.

Her mother, Ruth Ann Carpenter, 61, fared much better. In exchange for her testimony against Muslimani, she got suspended sentences for her crimes.

“Even going back to when I was 4 years old, my birth mother knew my stepfather, her new husband, was sexually abusing me, and physically abusing me. But she did nothing to stop it.”

Carpenter pleaded guilty in Accomack Circuit Court in December but took an Alford plea, which means she conceded there was sufficient evidence for a conviction. She did not admit guilt. Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan amended felony counts of rape and indecent liberties against Carpenter, to misdemeanor charges of being an accessory after the fact. He recommended 12 months each for those and 10 years for felony child neglect with all time to be suspended. Judge W. Revell Lewis went along with the deal and sentenced her accordingly. She spent about two weeks in Accomack Jail in 2015 before getting bond.

“I am fine with it,” Spione said. “I thought she was at least going to serve at least two more months. Once I learned about her health, I didn’t want her to suffer … in prison.” But Spione said she was not aware that Carpenter took the Alford plea and she is not sure why she doesn’t want Carpenter to suffer.

Carpenter testified in December that Muslimani acted like a father figure to the girls. When Spione got pregnant at 12, “She wasn’t allowed to go to any doctors,” the woman said. “She wasn’t allowed to go anywhere. He didn’t want anyone to know anything … the entire time I was threatened he was going to take my other kids to Israel and he had the money to do it,” she said.

The name listed as mother on Spione’s child’s birth certificate was Ruth Muslimani. The DNA test showed there was a 99.99 percent chance the parents were Muslimani and Spione.

Retired Investigator Gerald Goga of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office worked the case and also testified regarding taking buccal swaps from the mouths of the three. He, Lt. Anthony Bright and retired social services worker Gail Walker told the court that Muslimani admitted to them he had a sexual relationship with the young Spione.

“In the summer of 1986, it was discovered that I was pregnant,” Spione testified. “I had been missing my monthly cycles. My stepfather had vaginal intercourse with me. It was almost daily … in the house, in a guest house there on the property, in the van that he had … He would come into my room and force himself upon me with oral sex and intercourse. He would have one of my siblings and my birth mother come and get me and tell me that he wants me to go to his room.”

After she got pregnant, “It never stopped,” she said. “He said that this was normal in his country and that even in the Quran it was okay for him to do that to me because I was not his child,” she said. “He made threats constantly (for me) not to tell anyone. They made me wear baggy clothes, told people I was gaining weight (and) reduced the amount of food. I wasn’t allowed to come out of my room after getting further along in the pregnancy where it was visible.”

“Carpenter is my birth mother, which is all she has ever been,” Spione said. “She never loved me, took care of me, or even protect(ed) me. She did things in life for her gain and selfish desires … in my eyes, it was her mission to make sure I knew she did not love me nor did she ever want me. For most of my childhood, I do not know where she was. It seemed like she was not around, always gone somewhere … she would pack some of my clothes in paper grocery bags or garbage bags (and) tell me she was going to drop me off somewhere so I could be put up for adoption. Once when I was 11, she packed some of my clothes in a paper bag, told me to get into the car and she drove me to a social services office in Pocomoke, Md. It was closed, as were the surrounding businesses … she left me sitting on the ground, leaning against the building with my bag and drove off. I have no idea how long I was there. All I remember was she came back telling me that my stepfather wanted me home.”

“I can honestly say I cannot remember a time she was around and ever wanted anything to do with me,” Spione said. “When she did come back home she would bring me a doughnut or a shirt as if that would make everything ok. It was as if she thought giving me something for leaving me with my stepfather would be a treat that would erase her leaving me behind. Her leaving me behind was intentional. She would leave me behind for my stepfather and tell me I needed to watch my younger sisters.”

Spione said the sexual abuse began when the family moved to Front Royal, Va., where Muslimani owned and operated Shenandoah Motel. “In addition to the abuse, I was given the responsibility of taking care of my younger sisters, changing diapers and make meals that did not require cooking. I was treated like a maid and babysitter at the same time I was being abused sexually by my stepfather.”

They later moved to Luray, Va., where Muslimani owned what is now Skyline Inn & Suites. “I was six years old … The abuse was no longer restricted to the home. My stepfather would take me into rooms at the motel. Additionally, he would take me with him to his doctor appointments, appointments with his lawyer, in addition to running errands. My stepfather would pull over on the way to and from these appointments and errands in parking lots and have intercourse and oral sex with me.”

They moved east when Muslimani owned the former Twin Towers in Pocomoke, Md. “The occurrences of all forms of abuse became harsher and more violent.” She became pregnant for the first time at age 11. That child was aborted in South Carolina, where Muslimani and Carpenter made her lie about her age. The two adults drank champagne and feasted on steak and lobster after the first visit to the doctor, Spione said.

In 1986, they moved to Onancock. She became pregnant again and gave birth in February 1987, when she was 12. She was enrolled at Mary Nottingham Smith Middle School in September of that year. But before the term was over, “I became pregnant again by my stepfather, as a result, this would be my last year of school.” She was in the 8th grade.

Carpenter and Muslimani divorced in 1988. Carpenter took one of her five girls with her. “I was pregnant a second time and raising my first son along with my three half-sisters. … My life was what my stepfather made it. Controlled and abused for his sick pleasure, to put it mildly. By the time I was 17, I was a mother of four and still mothering half-sisters and taking care of the house and meals.”

Spione’s goal is to continue her quest for justice, to help others with their fight, to possibly study the law and become an attorney, to see that victims are educated about their rights, and to change laws that would help them.

“I want to help every way I can,” she said.

All of her children wanted her to pursue justice.

Muslimani was sentenced in 2017 to two life sentences plus 20 years for two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of forcible sodomy involving his niece when she was a teenager about two decades ago. The sentences, handed down by Lewis, were in accordance with recommendations made by the jury that convicted Muslimani in November 2015.