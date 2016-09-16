US-13 Stretch Has Seen 6 Fatalities Since Mid-November

By

By Linda Cicoira — A Davis Wharf couple was killed in a crash in Northampton County late Tuesday night, Dec. 20, according to Corinne N. Geller, the state police’s director of public relations, bringing to six the number of fatalities in this stretch of US-13 since mid-November.

Robert L. Layne, 80, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet SUV, and his wife, Margaret P. Layne, 59, died at the scene on Lankford Highway between Mattie Avenue and Siding Drive in Capeville, Geller reported.

Their adult daughter, who was not identified, was sitting in the back seat. She was taken to a Norfolk hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Geller said the SUV hit the side of a tractor trailer truck as the vehicles were traveling in the northbound lanes of the highway and the truck was making a right turn into a parking lot.

The driver of the truck, who was not identified, was not injured.

“Based on the investigation of the crashes by the fatal crash reconstruction team, there were no contributing factors involving the roadway design,” said 1st Sgt. B.E. Jeff Jones of the state police. “Both crashes were a result of driver’s actions. I cannot speak for VDOT, but based on our investigations, the proximately of these two crashes to each other is nothing more than coincidence.”

The northbound lanes were reopened by around 5 a.m., Geller said.

Rescuers from Cape Charles and Machipongo also responded along with fire units from Cheriton and Cape Charles.

An inquiry about the crash was also sent to VDOT, but its official response had not been received by press time.