NASA’s New Payload Processing Center Could Be Pay Dirt for Local Economy

By Linda Cicoira — A $20 million payload processing center funded by the state is being constructed near the old Coast Guard station at NASA and will allow more missions from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s launchpad on Wallops Island.

“Right now NASA can put payloads together on two areas of the mainland but they are not secure,” Del. Rob Bloxom said Tuesday. “They can’t go top secret.”

But that will change with the new facility, the delegate said.

The target customers, those involved with national security, “seem to be very pleased that we’re building this,” said Dale Nash, Director of the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority.

Weather, communication and space crafts that deliver something, like supplies going to the International Space Station, are some of the other projects that could be expanded. Satellites are among the payloads.

The facility would be rented to agencies and schools for their projects. “It could be the Department of Defense or Old Dominion University or Virginia Tech,” said Bloxom. The $20 million is just for the building.

While related jobs include local businesses for construction, the actual projects would bring 15 to 50 people for short-term work (weeks to months) who would need lodging, food and other essentials, but would not be expected to put pressure on local services including schools.

The Virginia and Maryland companies working on the building are Branscome Eastern Shore – site work and utilities; Harkin’s Concrete Construction – concrete, Sun Pile Foundations – pilings; George E. Young – survey and layout; Delmarva Soil & Concrete Inspection – testing; Hillis-Carnes – geotechnical engineer and testing; Tony’s Tree Service – tree removal; and Evans Builders – exterior skin.