New Ravenna Invests $1 Million for Job Expansion

By

By Stefanie Jackson — CEO Richard Walters of New Ravenna, the mosaic tile manufacturer in Exmore doing business across the nation and worldwide, announced last Friday a $1 million investment and expansion that will add 31 more jobs to Northampton’s economy.

Exmore Town Manager Robert Duer welcomed Gov. Ralph Northam as the first sitting governor to visit the town.

Northam congratulated Walters and presented him with a token of appreciation, a Virginia flag that had flown over the state capitol.

“As one of the Eastern Shore’s marquee companies, the global success of New Ravenna is an important example of what businesses can accomplish in rural Virginia,” Northam said.

The governor reported that the statewide unemployment rate is 3.3 percent, the lowest it has been in 10 years, but acknowledged that unemployment is still higher on the Shore.

As of March, Northampton had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 7.2 percent. That figure dropped since February, when the county’s unemployment rate was 8.1 percent.

While agriculture and aquaculture are successful enterprises on the Shore, its economy “can’t rely on one sole industry,” Northam said. New Ravenna is currently the only major employer in Northampton in the manufacturing industry.

Northampton unemployment is falling, though it has yet to recover to a rate of 6.4 percent, as it was in March last year.

How significant are 31 new employment opportunities in the Northampton job market? That number is more than ten percent of the total jobs provided by Northampton schools, the county’s biggest employer, with just under 300 workers, including teachers.

Bayshore Concrete, which closed earlier this year, employed up to 350 workers during peak operations.

Virginia’s Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade for Rural Economic Development, Cassidy Rasnick, said that “progress has been uneven” in the Shore’s economic development, but her department has been “diagnosing problems” and working toward solutions.

Sen. Lynwood Lewis said New Ravenna serves as an example to be followed by “other companies looking to open or expand the type of success that can be harnessed by investing in the Eastern Shore,” and he looks forward to a ”brilliant and bright future” for the region.

Del. Robert Bloxom said, “It’s great to see a local company with deep roots on the Eastern Shore expanding,” and he hopes to attend “more events like this” in the future.

Walters highlighted New Ravenna’s achievement in applying “21st century expertise in an ancient art,” while Duer attributed the company’s success to “more than technology.”

“It’s about doing the job right,” Duer said.

The expansion of New Ravenna, which has been in business in Exmore for 27 years, is supported by the Virginia Jobs Investment Program of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. New Ravenna has also been accepted into the partnership’s two-year international export acceleration program, Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET).