No More Bayshore: Cape Charles Concrete Plant to Close

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Bayshore Concrete Products Corp. in Cape Charles has confirmed that operations are expected to cease sometime after the spring of 2018, when its existing contracts are fulfilled. The facility is currently listed for sale.

According to an official release, “efforts are underway to place as many affected workers as possible by working with local and state workforce development groups, providing workers access to guidance and counseling through the transition process, and utilizing a worker referral program to the plant’s network of partners, vendors, and clients for potential employment opportunities.”

In September, Bayshore announced the layoff of 100 workers, scheduled to occur between November 2017 and early 2018, leaving 55 employees at the facility. The plant has employed up to 350 workers during peak operations.

Bayshore was established in 1961 to manufacture precast concrete for the original construction of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The facility expanded by diversifying its product line and has supplied “materials for concrete docks, concrete piers, spun cast piles, spun cast poles and Raymond concrete piles,” according to the company’s website. The facility which has operated for 57 years promotes its central location for east coast shipment, with accessibility to ocean, coastal, and inland waterways, and rail and highway networks.