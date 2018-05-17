No One Injured In Early Morning School Bus Blaze

By

By Linda Cicoira — The mother of an Accomack County Public Schools’ student and her friends and family were praising and thanking God on Monday for protecting a 15-year-old girl and a bus driver from a fire that destroyed the bus just after Kania Beckett, a sophomore honor roll student at Nandua High School, was picked up.

“Giving God all the praise this morning because it could’ve gone the other way at around 6:45 this morning,” said Wanda Beckett, Kania’s mother. “Thank you, Jesus, she is safe … and thanks to the bus driver.”

Tasley Volunteer Fire Company and the Accomack Department of Public Safety, with a fire medic, were called to the scene on Mini Road between Route 13 and Drummondtown Road.

“We had it extinguished in about 15 to 20 minutes,” said Tasley’s Deputy Chief Don Amadeo, who is also a county deputy. He identified the vehicle as a 2003 Freightliner bus. “I’d say it’s totaled,” Amadeo continued. “Fire appears to have started in the engine compartment. Evidently, the driver, Mrs. Warrington, was picking up her first rider, noticed smoke, got the child off the bus quickly, then it was burning that fast. No one was injured,” he said.

“Thank you to the bus driver for not continuing on your route because it could’ve gotten really bad,” Beckett continued. “She gets on the bus and the bus driver, Mrs. Warrington, also known as Rete, tells her to get back off. It starts to smoke harder then the flames start to get bigger. I just wanna give God some praise this morning because she could have gotten around the corner with the bus and her and my daughter could’ve been trapped on there. I said this to say, ‘Don’t take life for granted. Tell your loved ones, friends and family, that you love them.’”

Beckett said another bus eventually came for Kania and she went to school. “She doesn’t like missing days unless she has a doctor’s appointment.”

“I don’t know what caused the fire,” Beckett said. “She’s my only child, the bus driver is fine, also a neighbor and longtime friend and great bus driver.”

“The cause of the fire is under investigation, but as of yet, is undetermined,” said Superintendent Chris Holland. The “bus driver exited the vehicle and dialed 911 as she noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment.”

“The safety of our students is our number one concern,” Holland continued. He also thanked the sheriff’s department, state police and fire department “for their quick response.”