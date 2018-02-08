Northam Addresses Health Care Forum

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Gov. Ralph Northam said it’s “immoral” to force families to choose between food and medical care, and that expanding Medicaid could help many of the 350,000 Virginia workers without access to healthcare.

He made the remarks in an address to local health care administrators and state politicians crowded into the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital lobby Saturday, Feb. 3, for a health care forum sponsored by the hospital and Eastern Shore Rural Health System.

Northam wants Virginia to join the 32 states already participating in Medicaid expansion. Making families choose between “whether they see a (health care) provider or put food on the table … that’s immoral,” Northam said. “No individual or family should be one medical illness away from financial demise.”

Northam supports the Affordable Care Act and asserted, “whether you like it or not, it’s the law of the land.” The ACA ensures access to health insurance for patients with pre-existing conditions and allows children to remain on their parents’ policies until age 26.

He also said the health care expansion issue must be fixed before legislators can touch Certificate of Public Need (COPN) laws that could address some of the concerns about reimbursement rates for rural physicians, hospitals and nursing homes. Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Administrator John Peterman said Virginia hospitals are only paid 77 cents on the dollar by Medicaid.

Peter Lalor, chairman of the hospital board of directors, said the nonprofit hospital provided $15 million in “uncompensated care” last year to patients who could not afford to pay. While RSMH’s charitable care may appear to be a positive, it’s financially challenging. “Forty-three percent of hospitals in Virginia are in the red,” Northam said.

Sen. Lynwood Lewis echoed Northam’s sentiments about Medicaid expansion. “Thirty-two states have done this. … We can do it, too,” Lewis said. Both Democrat and Republican-controlled state governments have expanded Medicaid, he noted. Lewis reminisced about past “bipartisan give-and-take with Medicare and Medicaid,” currently lacking in Medicaid expansion, and hoped for lawmakers “not to let politics overwhelm common sense.”

Del. Robert Bloxom, offering a different perspective, said for states participating in Medicaid expansion, “the cost has never equaled out.” Instead, health insurance costs “skyrocketed” after Anthem’s 10-day hiatus from the marketplace. He claimed emergency room visits haven’t declined since the ACA took effect. If anything, they’ve risen because people who can’t afford care wait until they become really sick before seeking treatment.

Bloxom supports expanding access to health care, with a stipulation: “Straight Medicaid expansion is a non-starter.” He implied ACA protections for patients with pre-existing conditions have contributed to rising health insurance costs, stating his position against “shifting the uninsured population from those who can’t get insurance, to those who can’t afford insurance.”

ESRHS CEO Nancy Stern elaborated on Lalor’s statement on hospital and rural health system care coordination. If your primary care provider belongs to ESRHS, and you are admitted to the hospital, RSMH notifies your PCP, Stern said. The role of general practitioners has also expanded. “Prevention is no longer secondary,” Stern continued. Health care is “not just the acute visit,” but “the wellness visit.”

Stern asked legislators to make “an investment strategy” to help with health care expansion and physician recruitment. There is a shortage of medical, dental, and mental health practitioners on the Eastern Shore, Stern said.

Peterman reported that since the new hospital opened a year ago, it has established a “world-class” electronic health record system and hired 10 new health care providers, but more are needed. There were 20,000 emergency room visits, 3,000 admitted patients, and 400 babies delivered at RSMH in 2017.