Northampton Considers Living Conditions, Possible Measures To Improve Them

“I think it’s a shame that we live in a county with people without running water, without heat, and without a lock on their door, and with mold in their house,” Supervisor Robert Duer said.

On Oct. 22, supervisors initiated a discussion about possibly adopting the Virginia Maintenance Code to address those issues.

The Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code is divided into three parts. Part I, the Virginia Construction Code, and Part II, the Virginia Existing Building Code, are mandatory for all Virginia counties and localities, but Part III, the Virginia Maintenance Code, is optional in most cases.

Northampton has adopted Section 36-105.1:1 of Virginia law, allowing the establishment of rental inspection districts. But the county only has two rental inspection districts, Cheapside and Weirwood, neither of which are enforced, County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski said.

“I think it provides a bad example for other enforcement efforts that we make,” he said. If the rental inspection districts will not be enforced, they should be eliminated, so no one can say, ‘Well, you have this in your code and you aren’t doing anything about it,’” he added.

County Attorney Beverly Leatherbury explained that an individual property outside an established rental district could still be subject to inspection, but a notice and hearing would be required first.

By contrast, the Virginia Maintenance Code is “easy to administer,” Leatherbury said.

If the building inspector “has reason to believe that a structure is … unfit for human occupancy or unsafe, he can simply do an inspection” and there are fewer “hoops to jump through,” she said.

The code would apply to all structures in the county, whether rented or owned by the occupants.

“What’s the downside? Why haven’t we done it before?” Supervisor John Coker asked.

Kolakowski had no answer for Northampton specifically, but he said, “In different places … because people don’t want to have an impact on property owners … or they don’t want to add cost.”

The decision to adopt the Virginia Maintenance Code “depends upon … what standards you want to allow people to live in and … how you want to help protect not only the property owners, but how about the tenants?” Kolakowski asked.

Because the code is minimal, Kolakowski did not believe it would be “onerous” for property owners to comply with it.

Chairman Spencer Murray was concerned whether property owners would “automatically say, ‘I can’t afford to do that to my rental property, so I’m going to shut it down.’”

“The unintended consequence that I don’t want is homelessness,” he said.

Duer rattled off a list of substandard living conditions he knows exist in parts of Northampton. “If you guys are OK with that, then let’s be OK with it,” Duer challenged his fellow supervisors. “Let’s step up. … Let’s get it cleaned up, because it’s embarrassing.”

Throughout the meeting, Supervisor David Fauber continually interjected questions about the difference between the adopted Virginia code allowing rental inspection districts and the Virginia Maintenance Code.

He suspected the county building inspector based previous rental inspections on the Virginia Maintenance Code. “You’ve already got this on the books,” Fauber insisted. He echoed the sentiment repeatedly.

“We’re splitting hairs,” Duer said.

In 2000, Exmore adopted the Virginia Maintenance Code. The town, which does not employ a building inspector, is relying on the county to enforce the code.

Murray made three recommendations: determining which towns have adopted the code for the county to enforce, reviewing the county’s existing rental inspection code, and deciding on adopting the Virginia Maintenance Code.

“That’s perfect,” Duer said.

County staff will act on the recommendations and report back to supervisors in November.