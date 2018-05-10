Northampton Supervisors Approve Borrow Pit Expansion From 10-18 Acres

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Northampton supervisors granted a special use permit to landscaping contractor Gary Wagner to expand his borrow pit, or open-pit sand mine, from 10 to 18 acres. The motion passed by a slim 3-2 vote after more than an hour of discussion and debate Tuesday evening.

It was the second time in little more than a year that supervisors granted Wagner an SUP to expand the borrow pit.

The first time was April 2017, when Wagner expected his facility to receive dredge spoils from boring the new section of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. That plan fell through when sample spoils were found to contain a higher level of petroleum contaminants than are allowed at a disposal site without a protective liner.

Wagner reapplied for the SUP on March 6, not to receive dredge spoils, but to expand his existing business. One of Wagner’s objectives is stockpiling used concrete and asphalt for recycling and resale. Stockpiles can be recycled onsite, a more economical option than hauling loads to Pocomoke City, Md., to be recycled and paying to have the end product shipped back.

Last month, the county planning commission reviewed Wagner’s application but did not approve it. They were concerned the borrow pit may be impacted by wells, septic tanks, or drain fields on neighboring properties. Supervisors requested the planning commission provide empirical evidence supporting their concerns and tabled the matter until they received a response.

Director of Planning and Zoning Susan McGhee shared the planning commission’s recommendation with supervisors May 8, which allowed the SUP but limited facility operations to daylight hours, prohibited operations on Sunday, and required a 175-foot vegetative buffer.

Supervisors found the planning commission’s recommendations overly restrictive, and later modified them, but not before Supervisor John Coker recommended another restriction: No asphalt may be immersed in water.

Graduate research conducted at the University of Florida in 1998, shared with supervisors by a concerned citizen, suggested that asphalt is relatively inert when it’s dry, but when it’s submerged in water it leaches out lead, a poison. Chromium and barium were also found to have leached from the asphalt into the water in the study.

Coker’s request aligned with the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy requirement that prohibits dumping asphalt in water. Wagner’s open-pit sand mine has been permitted by DMME since 2004.

Wagner agreed to move his concrete and asphalt toward the rear of the facility, away from his ponds.

Supervisors discussed how wide the vegetative buffer around the facility should be. It was originally 200 feet wide, but supervisors allowed Wagner to reduce it to 100 feet when they granted him the SUP for the first time last year. The planning commission wanted the buffer restored to 175 feet.

Wagner asserted a 100-foot buffer was adequate, considering its composition of mature trees, not a row of seedlings. He added the vegetative buffer at his facility was much bigger than that of his closest competitor, Branscombe Inc. Supervisor Robert Duer pointed out that the Branscombe facility was not near any residence. He favored Wagner extending the buffer an extra 50 feet, at least on the north side of the facility by the subdivision.

Supervisor David Fauber motioned to grant Wagner the SUP with several conditions: Stockpiling brick, concrete, and asphalt is permitted, but asphalt in water is not. A 100-foot vegetative buffer is required. The facility may operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except on Sunday.

The motion carried, 3-2, with supervisors Robert Duer and Oliver Bennett opposed.