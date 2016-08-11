Family Loses All in Fire

By

By Linda Cicoira — A woman and her young son were left homeless late Monday night after a fire swept through the two-story wood-frame house in Eastville where they lived and burned it to the ground.

“When we pulled out of the station you could see the glow to the south,” said Chief David Eder of Eastville Volunteer Fire Company. “The house was approximately a half-mile from the station at 5215 Stumptown Drive.”

The blaze was reported at about 8 p.m. by a passerby on his way to Massachusetts. Between 40 and 45 firefighters from Eastville, Cheriton, Cape Charles, Nassawadox and Exmore battled the fire, which took 30 minutes to control, Eder said. The units were on the scene for 2½ hours watering down the ashes and making sure hot spots did not reignite. Northampton EMS and sheriff’s deputies were also there.

“It was fully involved through every window and the roof” when the firefighters arrived, Eder continued. “There wasn’t much of a house there standing when we got there. If someone had been inside, it would have been a recovery. We were extremely lucky they were gone.”

“We were concerned when we first arrived on scene” that people were in the house, he said. “There was no car.” The sheriff’s office was contacted in hopes they would be able to learn from neighbors if the house had been occupied. The renter was later identified as Jazmine Collins. The owner of the house was identified only as Ms. Johnson.

Immediately upon arrival to the scene, the firefighters put water on the fire. Eder said, “A space heater was left on which was where the most damage to the home was. The breakers had popped. That normally tells me there was a short there,” he said. The chief has 25 years experience in the field.

“The day after Christmas everything is gone but they have their lives,” Eder said. There were also no injuries to firefighters. Eder said his fire company’s thrift store has offered clothes to the family, which went to live with the woman’s mother in Melfa. “We offered to contact the Red Cross but they were going to stay with her.”

Fire also spread to nearby woods but was quickly extinguished and a propane tank was removed from the area for safety.

“We would like to remind everyone to check smoke detectors and turn off space heaters when they are gone” from home, Eder said.