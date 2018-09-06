Northampton To Conduct Formal Structural Review of High School

By

By Stefanie Jackson — The first month of work by Northampton’s High School Revitalization Committee has culminated in a request for proposals (RFP) from professional architectural and engineering firms to conduct a formal structural investigation at Northampton High School.

Speight, Marshall & Francis, the structural engineering firm that inspects the building annually, previously determined the poor condition of the original 1954 structure, but the new RFP will allow the opportunity for county supervisors to get a second opinion.

The firm chosen will be tasked with examining every structure on the school grounds, a range that includes the 1954 building and 1978 addition to the bleachers and athletic field building.

All issues identified will be grouped into categories such as immediate safety risks, potential future safety risks, and maintenance and operational efficiency needs.

Within each category, each issue will be ranked by priority. Projects will also be ranked by cost.

The committee members agreed that student safety is their No. 1 concern.

At the Sept. 5 meeting, the school division was represented by Superintendent Eddie Lawrence, Chief Financial Officer Brook Thomas, School Board Chairman William Oakley, and school board members Paul Bibbins and Maxine Rasmussen.

Northampton County officials present were County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski, Director of Finance John Chandler, and supervisors Oliver Bennett and John Coker.

The RFP will be advertised locally from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17, and proposals will be due Oct. 29. Interviews will be conducted on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, and the selected applicant will be notified Dec. 12.

The next committee meeting is at the high school on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m., when Northampton Schools Director of Operations Chris Truckner will conduct a walk-through of the building and grounds. The overview of known structural issues at the high school will help committee members prepare questions for the architectural engineer.

The committee has yet to decide how much money will be spent on the high school revitalization project.

The county received the third round of funding scenarios from Davenport & Company in mid-August.

The first of three scenarios determined how much additional debt the county could take on while maintaining its current debt service, or the amount it pays annually on its debt, $3.1 million. By taking on new debt only as old debt is paid off, the county could borrow about $42 million.

The second scenario calculated the amount of new debt Northampton could take on by raising its tax rate 2 cents and increasing its annual debt service to $3.4 million. It could borrow about $47 million.

The third scenario determined that if the county raised its tax rate 4 cents, it could increase its annual debt service to $3.8 million and borrow nearly $52 million.

In all three scenarios, additional debts issued would be paid over 20-year periods, with payments on principal and interest beginning in the years the debts are issued.

The committee also has not yet discussed factors in the cost of a new or renovated school such as the number of students it will serve or the square footage needed per student.

It is currently considering four options for the high school revitalization project: renovate the existing building and continue its use as a combined middle and high school, renovate the high school and renovate and re-open the old middle school in Machipongo, renovate the existing building and construct an addition to create a high school and middle school complex at the current location, or construct an all-new high school and middle school complex at the current location or a new location.