Northampton Wetlands Board Tracks Progress of Wetlands Violators

By Stefanie Jackson — The stories of two wetlands violations under remediation in Northampton County, both unraveling over the past two years, will continue following different paths to resolution in 2018.

Benjamin Mathai, a full-time resident of Manassas, was issued a “stop work” order Aug. 9, 2016, by wetlands board enforcement agent Kelley Parks, for unpermitted clearing of wetlands at his Exmore property occurring three days prior.

Eyre Baldwin, whose family has been linked historically to the Eastern Shore since 1623, owns the Salt Grove property at Cherrystone Inlet, the subject of an Aug. 2016 sworn complaint by Parks regarding unpermitted “improvements installed over the last 10 years,” according to an after-the-fact permit granted Feb. 15, 2017.

Mathai paid the $7,500 fine imposed on him by the wetlands board without fanfare.

Baldwin also was fined $7,500 by the wetlands board for the unpermitted work at his property, which was due to the county treasurer Feb. 13, 2017. Yet at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting, Meyers reported the fine was “only received a few days ago.”

Attorney Carl Eason argued that the fine had been paid on time, but the county could not produce a record of the original transaction linking the payment to Baldwin, therefore Eason advised Baldwin to repay the $7,500 fine “in protest.”

Meyers proposed there should be a 2 percent monthly penalty for unpaid wetlands board fines, noting there is a 10 percent annual penalty for unpaid county taxes. Director of Planning and Zoning Susan McGhee agreed to address the issue.

The wetlands board had approved the restoration plan for the Mathai property on Jan. 18, 2017, at which time a 30-day cleanup was already finished and native beach grass had been planted. Land consultant Ellen Grimes reported to the wetlands board Dec. 20 that the planting of the non-tidal wetlands, tidal wetlands, and buffer was completed. She said the beach grass is doing “extremely well” and one can “barely tell the difference between what was planted and what has re-vegetated naturally.”

Meyers is also pleased with the progress at the Mathai site, stating, “I only came away with tears in my eyes over the mature growth that was destroyed.”

The wetlands board approved Salt Grove’s after-the-fact permit on Oct. 19, 2016, and its restoration plan on Dec. 21, 2016. At the board’s Dec. 20, 2017, meeting, Eason requested a one-year extension for the permit that expired in October. The project has not yet moved forward and is still awaiting approval by the Army Corps of Engineers.

According to an Oct. 3, 2017, letter to McGhee from senior project manager Chris Frye, who drafted the restoration plan, “As part of the final conditions stipulated by the Corps of Engineers, a conservation easement plat is being developed for the mitigation area for Corps approval.”

Robert Berg, of the Corps, said the plan was received “recently.” Meyer questioned why the wetlands board and the Corps would not have received the mitigation plan at the same time and demanded to see the application sent to the Corps, which Eason found after a brief recess. It was dated March 1, 2017.

Eason requested a permit extension of one year, rather than six months, as he did not expect the restoration plan to be approved in time for planting in the spring, but in the fall.

Board member David Boyd motioned to table the matter until the Corps approved the restoration, at which time a permit extension would be granted without requiring another public hearing. The motion carried.

Mathai allowed nearly three acres of protected wetlands to be clear-cut without a permit at his Exmore residence on Aug. 6, 2016. In addition to the $7,500 civil fine imposed by the wetlands board, Mathai was charged, tried, and convicted of three misdemeanors related to the incident, for which he was sentenced to criminal fines totaling $3,000 and 40 days in jail.

Unpermitted work done at the Baldwin property, impacting several hundred square feet of wetlands, included reconstruction of a 110-foot bulkhead – which was reportedly destroyed by hurricane activity in 2006 – outside of its originally permitted location, construction of two piers and a floating dock, and placement of shell fill. No criminal charges were filed against Baldwin in relation to any of the wetlands violations.