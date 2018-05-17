Over Neighbor Protests, Supervisors Grant Permit for Chincoteague Wells

By

By Linda Cicoira — Accomack supervisors unanimously granted a conditional use permit Wednesday for 32 acres along Route 175 that would allow Chincoteague officials to move forward with plans to buy the property by the May 27 contract deadline, get needed site work, apply for permits, and dig wells for drinking water.

The property is about a half-mile from Atlantic Road. Residents at nearby Watts Bay Estates said they feared new wells withdrawing large amounts of water would put a drain on their already slow-pumping water holes.

The site for Chincoteague drinking water is also nearly two miles south of town wells on NASA’s base on Wallops Island that were found in April 2017 to be contaminated with high levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) from fire retardants sprayed by NASA’s fire department.

When the problem was discovered, the town well fields were shut down. Since then, Town Manager Jim West said, —NASA’s wells were found to be safe, so they were used for Chincoteague. “Although NASA is providing us with water now, it’s not a long-range solution,” West said.

The alternative would be to use the contaminated wells and filter the water, which he said is “expensive.” Continuing the drain on NASA water could mean a risk of contamination to those wells from PFAS, which are believed to have flowed north.

West said the same amount of water used in the initial wells would be used at the new site. “It’s important to note that this is all preliminary,” the town manager continued. “We drilled a couple of exploratory wells. The first yield was relatively low.” But when the second test well was dug lower, as recommended by a local company, the yield was better.

Attorney Jon Poulson was representing Chincoteague. He said six residential lots that were subdivided on the property, and never developed, would not be used for housing there. “NASA will be participating in the cost of relocation” of the wells, he said. We “can’t wait for something catastrophic to happen. Can you imagine the devastation … if Chincoteague had no source of water, or if NASA’s water supply was compromised?” he rhetorically asked. “The public interest is beyond overwhelming.”

At a joint public hearing held by the county supervisors and planning commission, complaints were voiced about a test well being drilled in a right-of-way. Poulson said the actual wells would not be allowed in that area. Commissioner Angela Wingfield wanted to protect those property owners and suggested an additional buffer of 15 feet be added to the 50-foot right-of-way.

The planning commission recommended approval with the extra buffer, but the supervisors said it wasn’t necessary.

“This is land use,” Poulson said. “It comes down to the technical expertise of the DEQ (Virginia Department of Environmental Quality) and the health department. These are things that they will be looking at … wells or no wells. Essentially, they will be the ones who will be putting (on) the conditions. We have to have a starting point.”

According to the supervisors’ agenda packet, up to four wells with the depth being determined by the state would be used and possibly a 100-square-foot pump house would be erected.

One commissioner wanted a fence to be required around the wells. But the rest of the planning commission was not in favor of such action. Supervisor Robert Crockett, chairman of that panel and the county’s former sheriff, said a fence would draw more attention to the wells and would not serve as a hinderance to terrorism as suggested.

Deputy Administrator of Building, Planning and Economic Development Rich Morrison said the request for the conditional permit met all the standards. “Our review is limited to what the thing is going to look like –- landscape, pump house. It’s a zoning issue. The proposal from a physical aspect, land use standpoint. It’s pretty benign really.”

When more than 300,000 gallons of water is pumped per month, the DEQ requires a withdrawal permit, which Chincoteague will need.

Mayor Arthur Leonard represents a town of 3,500 residents. “Riding on coattails of NASA and the Navy, we are bound by this,” he said. Wells on the island would not be usable. “It’s what we are being made to do,” he said of the proposal. “If we are not allowed to continue on this process,” it would be adverse for the town and the county, which derives a lot of income from Chincoteague. “There are lot more steps that we have to do after this,” Leonard added.

Michelle Walker, who lives near the new well site was distressed. “They knew about this problem in 2017,” she said but now with a deadline looming, she has to figure out what to do to fight it. “Who’s going to share the burden of the cost” of a new well for the adjacent property owners she wondered. “I don’t mind if they get water, that’s fine” but “where’s the hard-core promise? I don’t know what my legal rights are. I don’t know if I have to get a lawyer. I don’t even know how deep they are going to drill it. They don’t know. … I don’t know what you expect me to do in less than a month. … I really don’t.”

Poulson said stipulations about mitigation would be made by the DEQ.

West said disruption to Chincoteague Road to extend the water line would be minimal.

NASA supported the solution.

“I’m very concerned about this,” said David Walker of Watts Bay Estates. “The wars in the future are going to be fought over water … I have a very major concern of Chincoteague putting demands on my water, especially since they put in a waterpark.”