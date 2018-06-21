Panek Says Council’s Inability To Focus on Real Jobs’ Was Reason For Resignation

By

By Stefanie Jackson — Bob Panek, the Cape Charles assistant town manager who served two months as interim town manager after Brent Manuel resigned from the position, tendered his own resignation effective at the end of business on Friday, June 1.

Panek’s resignation followed on the heels of an apparent misunderstanding between him and council regarding the town’s participation in a corporate membership to the Bay Creek club and fitness center.

In an interview with the Eastern Shore Post, Panek indicated the reason for his resignation was not one isolated incident, but the ongoing “inability of council to focus on their real jobs.”

In his resignation, Panek named several incidences of council members “delving into details connected with some special interest they support or some personal preference,” causing “unnecessary effort on the part of staff … as well as potentially bad outcomes.”

Panek added he observed similar behavior by council members during Manuel’s three-year tenure as town manager.

Panek provided examples, including

council members seeking care for a distressed tree that belonged to a town resident though it was situated in the Virginia Department of Transportation right of way, making an “on the fly” adjustment to harbor slip rental rates and causing a $10,000 revenue loss, and questioning the use of the term “grant” in a draft memorandum of agreement between the town and a private corporation, for what Panek termed “the objective of shielding the corporation from IRS scrutiny.”

Shelly Gorman, Cape Charles’ community enhancement program manager, was among those who objected to the use of the term “grant” in the MOA, as documented in an email conversation that included her and Panek.

Gorman also submitted a letter of resignation to the council, but later withdrew it, Town Clerk Libby Hume confirmed.

According to Panek, the council’s handling of the Bay Creek corporate membership offer was the last straw for him.

The incident began on April 27 when Panek sent an email to the mayor and council members with his proposal to enroll Cape Charles in a corporate membership of the Bay Creek Resort & Club, promoting employee fitness.

Town employees who opted in would be responsible for monthly dues, $85 per individual or $99 per family. The town would be required to pay a $5,000 deposit, which would be refunded if at any time the town decided to terminate the membership and either sold or transferred it to another party. Panek dubbed it a “low risk” venture.

“Please let me know if you have any objection to us entering into this arrangement,” he wrote in the email.

About one week later, Panek had received three affirmative responses from council members. Bennett wrote, “I have no problem with this.” Burge stated, “I think this is an excellent idea!” And Buccholz said, “Great idea!”

Panek received no objections to his proposal.

On May 4, town staff had completed the application, delivered the check for $5,000, and received an email from Bay Creek welcoming the Town of Cape Charles to the club.

By the following day, a Saturday, the venture had taken an unexpected turn.

In a follow-up email, Thomas Stevenson, Bay Creek’s director of club operations, informed Jodi Outland, the town’s accountant, that “a previously unnoticed loophole in the membership plan … could potentially allow large numbers of people to become Bay Creek members with the payment of a single deposit,” and the club owners needed time to review membership documents.

Club owners later decided to move forward with the membership agreement.

Included on the agenda for the May 17 town council meeting was a request for a vote to appropriate $5,000 in the town budget for the club membership. The motion was made but was not seconded.

“I can’t believe this,” was Panek’s first thought when the motion died, he said.

Council members’ reactions in the aftermath indicated their belief that they were voting to approve obtaining the club membership, not making a budget appropriation for money that had already been spent.

A poll “is not a vote,” Buccholz wrote in a May 22 email. “We asked that this be voted on, it was on the agenda so why was this money spent before the vote?”

Burge and Bennett echoed Buccholz’s comments in their own email responses.

Panek contends that the town manager has the authority to conduct certain types of town business without a vote by the council.

In Cape Charles’ approved fiscal year 2018 budget, the general fund allocates $283,299 for the department of the town manager. That figure includes the salaries of the town manager and assistant town manager, general expenditures, and a contingency.

In Panek’s resignation letter, he listed eight other instances in which expenditures were made without a vote, including the purchase of an exhaust fan for the library roof, safety ingress and egress ladders for the town’s floating docks, security doors for the town hall, and the construction of a golf cart path to the local brewery.

He noted that in the instance of the golf cart path, a budget appropriation was made after the funds had been spent, as with the Bay Creek club membership.

Panek originally gave 30 days notice in the resignation letter presented to Mayor George Proto on May 31, prior to an executive session of town council held that evening.

Conflict ensued when an unidentified council member apparently leaked personal and confidential information about Panek from the executive session and it appeared on the website of a local blogger.

The blog revealed information that could only have been known by the nine individuals who attended the executive session and reviewed Panek’s three-page resignation letter; they were Mayor Proto, mayor-elect Smitty Dize, council members Chris Bannon, Steve Bennett, Sambo Brown, Andy Buccholz, and Cela Burge, and council members-elect Paul Grossman and Tammy Holloway.

Panek said Proto was “displeased with the blog” and Proto conducted an informal investigation to determine who leaked the information, but the source was not discovered.

A June 18 press release submitted by Proto and Bannon confirmed the confidential nature of Panek’s letter, seen by council for the first time during an executive session “authorized by the Code of Virginia to allow public bodies to discuss sensitive matters in confidence.”

The release also refuted statements made in the blog: “Mr. Panek had not previously met with the council on this personnel matter, nor was he asked to resign before submitting his letter.”

The press release continued, “we have offered our sincere apologies to him (Panek) personally. We condemn this behavior as unacceptable, and it is our hope that” in the future, “details from these confidential sessions will be held with more esteem” and “every personnel matter is handled with respect and professionalism.”

When contacted for this article, Proto and Bannon issued an additional statement, adding, “Bob Panek is a valuable member of this community who has made many contributions to the well-being of the town,” commending him for grants he obtained and the implementation of projects as the result of those grants. “He has a reputation for good organizational skills and for getting things done and his efforts are appreciated.

“That said,” the statement continues, “Vice Mayor Bannon and I have already issued a statement relative to the regrettable circumstances following Bob’s resignation, and we will not comment further on them or on his resignation. The full text of the statement issued can be found in a special Edition of the Cape Charles Gazette dated June 19, 2018.”

Town Planner Larry DiRe was named the new interim town manager, as per Panek’s recommendation in his resignation letter. Panek is now a project manager for the Town of Cape Charles, working on a contractual basis.