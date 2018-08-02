Parksley: The Shore’s Little Town That Could

By

By Linda Cicoira — Parksley, the little town that could, has been gaining momentum in its quest to return to its former life as a thriving metropolis.

With bragging rights of being the future home of Eastern Shore Public Library and Heritage Center, having the best bridal boutique in Virginia, combining art into the scene, erecting a war memorial, revitalizing its look, opening a DMV office, housing the county’s public works department, and planning a fall festival to commemorate its 30-year-old railroad museum, things are moving and shaking there. It’s all part of the plan to bring more people to Parksley to visit, shop, and live.

The town’s history goes back to the mid-1880s and the beginnings of the railroad on the Eastern Shore. Parksley was the second planned town, coming after Cape Charles, and was laid out in 1885 under the management of the Parksley Land Improvement Company.

In 1898, there was an attempt to relocate the county seat from Accomac to Parksley. That feat was not successful, but in modern days the push to move the library from the aging building in Accomac to a renovated structure in Parksley made the cut. A former grocery store will be used as a shell and made larger for a new facility that will also include a meeting hall and more computer access for the public. The fruition is more than a year away.

Parksley was incorporated in 1904. At one point it was a significant shipping point for seafood and produce harvested in the area. These days, a seafood store is among the newer shops and a farmers market is in the center of town.

During World War II, Parksley was the site of the Shore National Guard Armory and its airfield was used by the Civil Air Patrol. It was also home to the Parksley Spuds, a team that played in the Eastern Shore Baseball League.

Parksley was flourishing 35 years ago. “We had two grocery markets, two banks, the shirt factory was open, and the Lunch Box (restaurant) was open,” said Deborah Russell, who owns Russell’s Formal

& Bridal with her family.

The bridal shop was named among of “Best of 2018” in the state by Virginia Living magazine. “Elegant dresses line the walls of this 34-year-old shop, including gowns from Justin Alexander, known for classic silhouettes and clean lines, the Beloved collection by Casablanca, with its airy and bohemian feel, and the Rebecca Ingram collection by Maggie Sottero, with its trademark lace and timeless romantic aesthetic,” the publication stated.

Russell talked about the decline of the town with optimism for what it can be again.

“It all started to crumble when the shirt factory closed, then Parksley Drug sold to CVS, then Shore Bank and PNC closed branches, and finally the grocery stores went,” she said. “We managed to survive all the closings and worked very hard to keep Parksley alive.”

Russell’s husband Frank also owns an auto repair business in Parksley with his brother, Fred. Frank Russell serves on the town council and is fondly known as “Mr. Parksley.”

“Our plan for the future is to keep on doing business as usual,” Deborah Russell said. “Frank and I have seen a lot of small businesses come and go, but we have high hopes for the future.”

Richard Lewis lives outside of Parksley now, but he’s from the town and is a big supporter. “I’ve always been a Parksley boy and I love Parksley,” he said. His business, Associated Grain, is just outside the limits. “We are putting in additional grain space and a new grain bin,” he said. Lewis is “starting up a small trucking company and hiring a couple more workers.”

“The big thing is the improvements to the residential areas. Landlords and homeowners are putting back Victorian homes,” Lewis said. “The Lunch Box is open” again. He mentioned how wonderful the veterans memorial is. “The railway museum went through renovation last year. It is infectious when one person” makes improvements. He said the town is “enforcing ordinances and getting things cleaned up. The biggest thing is the library and the Heritage Center. That is going to be a game changer for Parksley.”

The town is the only place on the Eastern Shore where residents can go and still have their gas pumped for them, choose between undertakers, use playground equipment, view a vast array of architecture, and climb aboard a rail car. County Supervisor Paul Muhly of Parksley is hoping to get the now-defunct Eastern Shore Railroad in Cape Charles to donate a locomotive to the railway museum.

Another new-to-the-scene-go-getter is Councilwoman Julie Nash. Described by Lewis as “a firecracker,” Nash is a professor of psychology at the Eastern Shore Community College and a painter. She is opening an art gallery in the former drugstore/bank just in time for the town festival she is organizing, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 6. See story on Page 7.

Nash also formed a new art organization and wants to promote those who are talented but relatively unknown. She is looking for unique works that would not be like those found in other local towns. The idea is for a tourist to be able to make his or her way through the Shore, seeing different things on each stop. Eastern Shore Art Association will be located in the blue building between the seafood market and the Russell’s on Dunne Avenue.

Art classes are already being held in the gallery. Nash’s Facebook page states a mural is being created on the gallery’s back door. Other murals are being planned for around town.

Tim Valentine, the owner of the Club Car Cafe, purchased the former liquor store that is now a Caribbean Market. He hired two local artists to refresh the old Coca-Cola sign that was painted on the brick side of the structure. There is talk that another mural may go on the side of Jaxon’s variety store, and Deborah Russell spoke of one on her building.

“The mural will be a wait and see deal for me. But I am thinking a Victorian bride when it happens,” she said.

“All of this work on the village’s appearance and attractions will make Parksley an even better place to live,” Muhly said.