Parksley Woman Killed in Nelsonia Crash

By Linda Cicoira — A 31-year-old Parksley woman was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Lankford Highway in Nelsonia.

Shakiah Lolette Matthews, of Woodland Park Avenue, was driving a Honda Civic north on the highway, about a mile south of Nelson Road, when she ran into the grassy median and over into the southbound lanes, striking a 2014 Mercedes Benz head on. Matthews was not wearing a seat belt. The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m.

Michelle M. Bowser, 35, of Norfolk, Va., was driving the Mercedes. She was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.