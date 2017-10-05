Pony Penning Finishes First

By

By Linda Cicoira — A state organization commended an Eastern Shore tradition Monday night that everyone knows is great.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company’s annual Pony Penning won the 2017 Attraction of the Year Award from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.

“WE WON!! WE WON!!!” an excited Chincoteague Vice Mayor Denise Bowden wrote on Facebook. She attended the event and is the spokesperson for the fire department.

The company “is truly honored to be bestowed this wonderful award,” Bowden said later. “For 92 years we have continued to bring this time-honored tradition to the people for all to enjoy. On behalf of the members of the fire company we appreciate and thank the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce for nominating this event.”

Chamber executive director, Evelyn Shotwell, was also happy. “We are thrilled beyond words that Chincoteague’s very own Pony Penning won the 2017 VRLTA Ordinary Award,” she said.

“The Chamber nominated the event for its uniqueness and dedication of the group of extraordinary volunteers who make dreams come true for so many,” Shotwell continued. “It has a huge economic impact on the local economy. The chamber thanks all event organizers and supporters for their continued efforts to provide almost a century of Pony Penning memories.”

The award was described on the organization website as “recognizing an attraction for contributions to Virginia’s tourism industry by implementing innovative ideas and/or demonstrating passion for enhancing travel to its community.”

Sixteen winners were announced in front of 175 hospitality and travel industry peers and leaders from across the state. It was VRLTA’s second consecutive year hosting the Ordinary Awards.

“The winners … represent all the extraordinary people and companies that make up Virginia’s hospitality and tourism industry,” said Eric Terry, president of tourism group. “On behalf of the VRLTA, our staff, and board, we applaud the efforts of this individuals for the exemplary work they have done and will continue to do.”