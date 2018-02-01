Public Gets Its Say With DEQ On Chicken House Permits

By

By Linda Cicoira — It started with low lighting and jazz music reminiscent of a candlelight dinner for two.

But it soon broke into a civilized fight between several forces surrounding the influx of huge poultry houses infiltrating Accomack County — the poultry farmers, the aquaculturists, the conservationists and the regular folks just trying to get by, who have been scared by the whole controversy.

About 150 people gathered for a public hearing Tuesday night at Nandua High School conducted by the state Water Control Board and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The topic was permits ordered by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for three poultry-growing operations in northern Accomack County because “of their potential to discharge contaminated stormwater” from chicken manure and litter.

“These important constituencies must be balanced against the fundamental right of our community to have clean water and clean air, to enjoy the benefits of living in this incredible place we all call home,” said Arthur Upshur, a Northampton farmer and president of CBES (Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore), a group 1,400 strong. “The build-out of new poultry houses is straining the ability of these operations to co-exist with their surrounding communities and with this fragile ecosystem. We need to establish a regulatory framework now – not years from now. If you get this wrong, other important economic sectors such as tourism and aquaculture could be lost.” He urged the board to consider the interaction between air quality and water quality using scientific rigor, while maintaining enough flexibility for the industry to operate successfully.

The draft permits allow discharge of manure, litter and wastewater from the production areas when there is a 25-year storm; monitored discharge of stormwater that has been in contact with manure, litter and wastewater; and agricultural stormwater from land application. It requires visual inspection of water samples during 25-year storms, but provides exemptions if weather conditions would jeopardize the safety of those taking the samples. They also call for daily inspections of water lines and weekly inspections of waste storage and treatment structures, annual waste monitoring, and soil monitoring every three years.

Many speakers raised concerns about water usage and odor which were not subjects of the DEQ permits. Others were afraid all growers would want DEQ to issue them permits.

Among the topics raised by those addressing the permit specifically was how to capture possible windborne ammonia and particulate contaminants expelled by chicken house fans in the discharge permits.

While not a neighbor of the draft permit facilities, Andrew Bolster, who is an organic farmer from Melfa, said soon 24 chicken houses will be close to his house. With the 12 already in operation, debris causes his children’s soccer cleats to turn black when they play in the yard. “I took pictures today in a 30 mph wind and snow; the amount of dust that was coming out of those fans was very visible.”

Jay Ford, of Eastern Shorekeeper, noted one house emits 4,407 pounds of ammonia a day. “There’s a lot of talk about the bay getting cleaner and we’re excited about that.” He warned increases from poultry houses could set things back.

“I’m not a corporation; I’m a grower,” said poultry farmer Mark McCready. He complained pollution was caused by sludge from the Baltimore Harbor that was dumped on the marsh. “Farmers are not your enemy. If you ate dinner tonight, thank me. I’m as much of an environmentalist as you are, folks.” McCready said the ammonia is untraceable. The data you’re putting out there is totally false. Humidity is what you see coming out of the vents … I want our Bay clean. I want our water clean. We need good science. We need good information.” He said he uses buffer strips to keep the ditches clean.

Other suggestions included studying the whole picture instead of one facility at a time (Kitty Croke, Onancock); considering other methods of discharge (Charles Waters, Melfa); and taking into account extreme weather the area has (Miriam Riggs, Onancock).

One of the farms seeking a permit is The Brady Farm on Greta Road in Atlantic, owned by Ryan Lee Brady. It has three broiler houses with a combined capacity of 63,000 birds per flock with 5.5 flocks per year, for a total of 346,500 birds per year and about 433 tons of manure annually. Tyson Foods, Amick Poultry and Mountaire Poultry have been associated with Brady.

Brady spoke at the hearing. A Shore native, he bought the farm so he could hand it down to his daughter. “We spent a lot of money to do the right thing,” he said. “More research needs to be done.”

A DEQ inspection, in 2015, was made after several citizens complained of smoke and odor. Brady said complaints were due to an incineration method for poultry carcass disposal, according to DEQ documents. Brady’s farm has the potential to run off into Assawoman Creek.

Fayyaz Mukhtar, who owns and operates FPNA Farms Inc., is also asking for a permit. His farm has six broiler houses for Perdue, on Neal Parker Road northwest of Oak Hall. Mukhtar’s houses contain 28,300 birds each for about 170,000 birds per flock with 5.5 flocks per year, or a total of 935,000 birds. About 1,275 tons of litter will be produced there per year.

The EPA considers the business, which “confines at least 125,000 chickens, … a large concentrated animal feeding operation … that is designed, constructed, operated, and maintained in a manner such that a discharge will occur to Bullbeggar Creek,” which is a federal waterway.

During the inspection on July 19, 2010, EPA representatives observed poultry houses near drainage ditches, poultry manure on the ground and on the concrete pads and ventilation fans that deposit to ditches and had particulates of dander and manure. The ditches run into Bullbeggar Creek. The notice threatened criminal action.

The third draft permit is for Horsey Poultry Farm LLC, on Farlow Road in New Church, owned by Freddie Holland. “There is runoff from concrete pads/aprons located at the front and rear of each of the six houses and from storm ditching alongside houses. Stormwater discharge collects at the southwest corner of house #6 and would travel through a series of farm ditches before entering the headwaters of Pitts Creek, less than a mile away,” records state.

Holland has 198,000 birds per flock with six flocks per year.

Another report stated, “The concrete loadout cads on the farm were generally clean. No residual manure was found anywhere else on the farm. The manure shed located on the back of the farm site contained manure. All manure was under a roof. A small amount of manure at the back entrance to the shed was wet due to … rainfall. Mr. Holland mentioned that he was looking at purchasing a tractor-mounted broom sweeper to enhance the cleaning of tracked out manure on the concrete pads after use.”

Written comments will be received through Feb. 14 and should be sent to Robert Smithson, DEQ-TRO, 5636 Southern Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or to robert.smithsonjr@deq.virginia.gov or by calling 757-518-2106.