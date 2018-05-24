Rogers Brothers Indicted

By

By Linda Cicoira — Three brothers were accused of selling cocaine and other drugs in indictments brought by a Northampton Grand Jury earlier this month. The court records were made public Monday.

One of the defendants, Roquan Lee’teq “Cake” Rogers, 19, of Benjamin Banneker Road in Exmore, was accused of being the shooter in an October 2017 murder-for-hire scheme in Accomack last year. The victim, an Eastern Shore Drug Task Force informant, had testified about a week earlier in the cocaine distribution trial of Roquan Roger’s brother, Akeem Markiese Rogers, 27, of Madame CJ Walker Lane in Exmore.

Roquan Rogers and another brother, Rovonte L. Rogers, 22, with addresses at Madame CJ Walker Lane, and Banneker Road in Exmore, were indicted on six drug offenses on May 11. Akeem Rogers was indicted on nine counts. All the charges stem from April 14, 2017, incidents.

The indictments were sealed by Judge W. Revell Lewis III until the three could be arrested. Akeem and Roquan Rogers are being held in Accomack County Jail. Rovante Rogers is in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.

Roquan and Rovante Rogers were indicted most recently for selling cocaine; selling Dibutylone, a stimulant; selling between a half-ounce and five pounds of marijuana; and conspiring to sell the drugs with the other two.

Akeem Rogers was also accused of those counts. In addition, the grand jury indicted him on charges of possessing or transporting a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm while possessing Dibutylone.

Records do not disclose any previous convictions for Roquan Rogers.

Rovante Rogers pleaded guilty in Northampton Circuit Court to cocaine distribution on Nov. 20, 2017, in connection with a Jan. 4, 2017, incident. Records show he has not yet been sentenced.

After a two-day jury trial at which Johnson testified, Akeem Rogers changed his plea to guilty. The charge was cocaine distribution stemming from a March 28, 2017, incident. He has not yet been sentenced for that crime. Like his brother, Rovante Rogers, Akeem Rogers was also charged with cocaine distribution in a Jan. 4, 2017, incident. That charge has not yet gone to trial.

In 2012, Akeem Rogers was convicted of selling marijuana on both March 13 and 23, 2011, and of selling a Schedule I or II substance on March 23, 2011. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison each with all but a month suspended and indefinite probation. Two other marijuana distribution charges made that year were not prosecuted. He got two years in 2015 for a probation violation with no time suspended.

It was unclear what his violent felony conviction was.

Johnson, 31, who has had addresses at Linhaven Circle where he was shot three times on Oct. 31, 2017, and at Nassawadox, has had his own problems. He was sentenced in Accomack Circuit Court in 2006 for a burglary and grand larceny that occurred in June 2005, when he was 19. He got two five-year suspended sentences, lost his driver’s license for six months, was on probation for five years and indefinite supervision.

In October 2012, he eluded police and got five years in prison with all but a year and a half suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.

In October 2015 in Northampton Circuit Court, he was charged with hit-and-run with injury and driving with a revoked license. Johnson was sentenced to three years with all but nine months suspended to run consecutively with 12 months for the license offense. All but two months of the latter term was suspended.

A total of six people stand accused in the scheme. Johnson and Dezarae Smith, 19, were both shot. Johnson identified Roquan Rogers as the hitman at a preliminary hearing. Court records show payment for Johnson’s death was set at $3,000.