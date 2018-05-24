Scammers Target Elderly

By

By Linda Cicoira — Beware. With warmer weather come scam artists who will attempt to take advantage of you or your loved ones.

Residents should ask for credentials before entering into an agreement with those offering their services for home improvements and call the county sheriff’s office if they feel pressured or become suspicious, said Accomack Sheriff Todd Godwin. “And don’t pay until the job is completed.”

“First thing I’d ask is to see their business license,” the officer continued. He noted telephone scams occur too as one happened to his neighbor who lost $10,000 in the recent deal. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Godwin. “She was elderly and lived by herself.”

Building and zoning officials told Godwin a contractor’s license is not needed for work under $1,000. But a business license is required to do work in Accomack County.

Another scammer went to the home of a local grandmother, who has dementia and is in her 80s. He falsely claimed to have done work there and wanted payment. It happened on May 8, in South Chesconessex, her granddaughter said.

“A couple of guys from South Carolina came to my place one day and wanted to paint one of my buildings,” a Painter woman told the Eastern Shore Post. “They’d probably never painted anything in their lives. Friends sent me articles about some South Carolina families who defrauded people for a living.”

Her 94-year-old mother “lives alone and I sometimes think she pays people too much to do stuff for her,” the daughter said. “She was brought up to always pay for what she got, but (she) is too trusting, like most good people.”

“They offer to paint roofs and such and then scam people, especially older generations,” another woman added to the conversation. They use “watered down paint” and bring along “stacks of empty paint buckets” as they charge by the can.

An Onley woman has been suspicious of those who have asked her for work. “That must be the same couple of guys who have come here to the farm, not at the same time, maybe twice a year, wanting to paint my barn roof. Had one walk all the way out in the back pasture when I was on the tractor last year. Then earlier this year, the same guy pulled up in the driveway to the back door and honked his horn. I have always told them no thanks, but thought it was suspicious.”

“You would be amazed at how many ‘contractors’ browse the obituaries looking for recent widows to victimize,” a Pennsylvania man wrote on the Post’s Facebook page. “Selling new roofs, heating systems, etc., that are not necessary. I had a funeral home trying to sell me a headstone” for his son’s grave. “I don’t even have a son,” the man said. He used an internet search engine search and “found a gentleman in Lancaster County with the same name as me whose son had recently been killed in Iraq. The funeral home apparently saw this information in the local newspaper and decided to prospect for business.”

“Talk to your seniors about these maggots, lest they get scammed,” the man said.

“Lots of druggies trying to scam people, especially the elderly,” a local resident wrote. “I am elderly and very distrustful of ‘handymen.’ Years ago, I had someone try and scam me and (I) had him locked up. His girlfriend paid the money back. I had a so-called ‘plumber’ do some work for me a couple of years ago and it was a mess and ended up costing me more to fix his screwups. Now I do a criminal background check before hiring anyone.”