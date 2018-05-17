Selection Committee Appoints Bull and Handy, Passes Over Burford Again

By

By Stefanie Jackson — In five minutes on May 15, the Accomack County School Board Selection Commission voted to reappoint two school board members, denied membership to a third candidate, and adjourned their meeting.

After a brief review of previous meeting minutes, the commission skipped straight to a vote with no further discussion of the candidates and their qualifications.

Paul Bull will continue to represent District 6 on the school board, as he has for the past five years. His reappointment was a unanimous decision, 6-0.

Camesha Handy retained her seat on the school board, representing District 5. That decision was also unanimous.

Connie Burford failed to gain the District 4 seat, vacated by Margaret Miles, in yet another unanimous vote, 0-6.

The seventh commissioner, Chairman Jodi Greene, only votes to break a tie.

There were no other candidates for the District 4 seat, and the commission must re-advertise for that position. There is a deadline of June 30 to fill the vacancy.

Both Bull and Handy submitted letters of intent seeking reappointment to the school board and Bull also appeared at the May 8 selection committee meeting.

Burford requested the board’s consideration of her for the District 4 seat in person, also at the May 8 meeting.

Jenean Hall, a former special education administrator and retired school psychologist submitted a letter of recommendation on behalf of Burford.

“When I was a new, unseasoned administrator for special education, a vocal parent or teacher could unsettle me,” Hall wrote. “I came to know that vocal parents and teachers … were my best resources for learning what needed attention in the program.” Burford was one of those vocal parents.

“Connie Burford is a parent I’ve known for as long as her son has been in school. She has a knowledge of school programs and school policy that surpasses that of most school folks. She has a passion for supporting what is best for students and teachers that surpasses that of most people,” the letter continued.

“That Connie Burford wishes to put her time, service and passion into the system of a school board is a superb opportunity for the school division. A seasoned and wise leadership can channel such knowledge and energy toward needed improvement on behalf of students and teachers,” Hall stated.

Last November, Accomack citizens voted “yes” for an elected school board, but the terms of the District 4, 5, and 6 school board members do not expire until Dec. 31, 2019. The first school board election in Accomack will occur in November 2019.