Sex Scandal Rocks Eastville Jailhouse

By Linda Cicoira — A female correctional officer and a male inmate at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail professed their love for one another in telephone conversations recorded by the facility last fall. They spent time alone together in his cell after the jail was locked down, kissed and had sex, the officer admitted to an investigator.

The details were revealed on a CD included with documents filed in Northampton Circuit Court. The officer, Maria Owens, 43, who was living in Parksley, told her alleged lover during a phone call monitored by police, it wasn’t the first time she had a relationship with a prisoner during her 13 years with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

She was fired from her job on Nov. 1, 2017. Two weeks later, Owens was indicted on counts of carnal knowledge “without force, threat or intimidation” of Jodecii Kiiwaan Purnell, 26, of Westover, Md., on Oct. 23, and providing Purnell with a cell phone in the jail on Oct. 17.

Her trial was scheduled for Monday, but was continued until March 19. She is free on her own recognizance.

“All I can do is hold my head up high,” Owens said during an interview with Investigator Michelle Hallette of the NCSO. “I’m not going to beat myself up … I don’t want anyone here at the jail to think bad of me… you’ve known me all these years. I don’t want nobody to judge me. I made a mistake. I had a weak moment.”

She admitted to bringing him a cell phone, but said he no longer has it. “I threw it away,” she said when asked for it or the number. “I always talk to the inmates. … I guess we talked more about his family … his kids … his life … and it continued from there.”

Owens admitted to having sexual intercourse and oral sex with Purnell. She denied bringing him drugs or cigarettes. Owens said no one else at the jail knew about the relationship and she understood why is was not permitted. “I feel that a CO (correctional officer) might protect that person … and drop their guard around other stuff … focus not be where it should be … so security goes out the door.”

Owens said she had been “talking” over the last month. “I wish I had never done it.” She regrets “letting my guard down, putting my career (in jeopardy) for someone that doesn’t care. … My career is gone now. All the hard work. … I don’t have any (feelings for him) right now. I had so much hope here.”

Owens complained about favoritism among staff and said deputies need to use clear bags to carry their belongings into the jail, instead of duffle bags, like they do at a prison, where her sister works, in Delaware.”

“I haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary,” she said, adding that surprise visits are needed at night. “The deputies bring their phones in,” Owens said. “I know we’re not supposed to bring them in, but we still do.”

“I’ve been wanting to go,” Owens said. “I like my job. I like the people I work with.” But, “There was nothing changing.” When someone leaves to “do something better,” morale falls. “It’s favoritism over there. It’s different rules for different people. Everybody should be on the same page. … Give more structure over there, then you won’t have deputies leaving like they are.”

Hallette said she reviewed a video of entry and exit into the cell block where Purnell was being held and saw Owens go into the block at about 2 a.m. and leave around 4 a.m.

Owens said she told the other officer, “I was going in to talk to him (Purnell) because I had to get more information from him.”

Hallette noted during that time, checks weren’t being made.

“I’m not going to blame him,” Owens said of Purnell. “I should have said, ‘no.’ …This is a thing that I have to grow from. I don’t let nothing like that happen again. Do my job and that’s it,” she said. “Now, I have to move out with my sister. … This is a life changing thing. It’s a life lesson, big time. I’ve got family support, friends … I want people to still see me as Maria, not as what I did. Everybody makes mistakes. I just made a terrible mistake.”

Purnell was indicted on a count of possession of a cell phone without permission. His trial is set for March 26. Meanwhile, he is being held in Accomack Jail with a release date of April 27, 2018. He is serving two years of a five-year term for possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 8, 2015. He claimed a passenger had the item, but he was charged because he was the driver.

Purnell told Hallette that he only had conversations with Owens and did not have a cell phone in the jail. But, he also said he never talked to her on the jail phone and Hallette said she heard those conversations.

“They didn’t find nothing in my cell,” he said in the recorded interview. “I don’t know nothing. … I stay to myself and mind my business. … I got a few girls I talk to. I’m a man. … I talk to all the females. … I ain’t had no sex in here. … You can’t do nothing in here without getting a charge. … I wouldn’t even put myself in that situation.”

He admitted he smoked cigarettes and marijuana since he’s been in the facility and said he got them from other inmates, once in exchange for food. The inmates got the marijuana through the mail, he said. Purnell also told an officer he served 4.5 years in prison in Maryland for a drug charge. Records there show he was acquitted of attempted murder.

“If it comes in, I might smoke it. If you were in my shoes you might smoke it,” he said.

“I’m proud of my staff and where we are as a department,” Sheriff David Doughty said in a prepared statement just after Owens was indicted. “However, this type of activity is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

At one point during Hallette’s interview with Purnell she asked, “Is she being paid to come in here to service you?”

“She’s not doin’ nothing for me, nothing,” He answered.

“She’s doing everything she can to please you,” Hallette said. “And I don’t get what you’ve got on her. … You can’t tell me you don’t talk to her on the phone. You talk to her every single day. I’m sitting here listening to them. … But it does gauge you’re not being truthful. … I know you’re not. I’ve heard it with my own ears,” Hallette said.

In November 2010, two jailers at the Northampton facility were given suspended sentences in the circuit court for charges of carnal knowledge with a female inmate in 2009. Leston E. Wright Jr., who was 23 at the time of the offense and lived in Exmore, and Wayne H. Shrieves, who was 47 at the time of the offense and lived in Melfa, were each given 12 months in jail with the terms suspended. They pleaded guilty. Sheriff Jack Robbins, Doughty’s predecessor, was in office then. The two also lost their jobs.

Shrieves and Wright both worked in the jail for two or three years. The offenses occurred between Nov. 17, 2009 (which was Wright’s birthday) and Jan. 13, 2010, while the jailers were “in a position of authority over” the inmate and “without the use of force, threat or intimidation.” The inmate was a 23-year-old Belle Haven woman.