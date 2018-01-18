Shore’s Ralph Northam Sworn In For 4-Year Term As Virginia Governor

By

By Linda Cicoira — “It was an Eastern Shore thing.” That’s how Judge Glen A. Tyler described the inauguration of Gov. Ralph Northam last week.

“Historically and traditionally, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia administers the oath of office to the Governor of Virginia,” explained Tyler. “In this case, he (Northam) asked me to do that and he also talked to the chief justice about it. The justice entered an order … designating me to do that service.”

“We’re friends and I am a judge on the Eastern Shore and he (Northam) likes to promote the Eastern Shore,” Tyler said, adding, he has known the governor since he was a child and his father was an Accomack judge.

Northam also started his four-year term with an invocation by another Eastern Shoreman, Rev. Kelvin Jones, pastor of First Baptist Church in Capeville.

“My mother taught children who were learning English as their second language how to read,” Northam told a crowd of about 5,000 who had come out to fill the stadium. “She worked in healthcare, nursing sick people back to health on Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” the Onancock area native, who graduated from the former high school in that town, continued. “She volunteered with the hospice, comforting people in their final hours. She taught me that, no matter who we are or where we come from, we are all equal in the beginning – and in the end.”

Northam’s first action as governor must have been for her because he declared, “It is the firm and unwavering policy of the Commonwealth of Virginia to ensure equal opportunity in all facets of state government. The foundational tenet of this executive order is premised upon a steadfast commitment to foster a culture of inclusion, diversity, and mutual respect for all Virginians. This policy specifically prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, political affiliation, or against otherwise qualified persons with disabilities. The policy permits appropriate employment preferences for veterans and specifically prohibits discrimination against veterans.”

“My father, who grew up on a farm on the Eastern Shore, served in the Navy during World War II, a member of America’s greatest generation,” he continued in his inaugural address. “He became a commonwealth’s attorney and a judge just as his father had before him. Before my brother joined the Navy, and I joined the Army, my father always encouraged us to play sports. I think he knew we would learn the importance of teamwork and the fundamental truth that success isn’t about one person’s individual contributions, it’s about the team.”

“Watching the things my parents did, for our family, and for our community, taught me a lot growing up,” Northam said. “But the greatest lesson I learned came from watching how they did those things. Their humble and steady service to the people around them taught me what strength looks like. It taught me that you don’t have to be loud to lead. I was blessed to grow up on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, and to call it my home.”

Tyler’s wife, Myree, his two children, and their children, all attended the event. “It was a wonderful speech,” said Tyler. “He did a wonderful job.”