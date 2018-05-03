Smith Gets Hallwood Seat With 12 Votes

By

By Linda Cicoira — After running for town council 10 times, John W. Smith Jr. was finally elected to Hallwood’s panel Tuesday with a whopping 12 votes.

“I kept giving her a try every two years for the last 20 years,” he said. “Even while they (town officials) were spending the town’s money trying to run me out of town. I don’t know what irritated people,” he added. “Anybody needs help with anything they come to me and I’ll help them.”

Smith said he once asked a local woman what it was that he does to get under their skin. “The only thing she could come up with is ‘you paint everything purple.’”

About a decade ago, Smith lived in a purple bus next to the post office in town. You couldn’t miss it. He and a neighbor had disagreements and Smith even wrote a book about it. The neighbor worked for another town and Smith was prohibited from going to the neighbor’s workplace. He sued the town at one point, registered to run against Sen. Lynwood Lewis when he was a delegate and then backed out when someone else stepped up (and lost).

There were 14 write-in votes that could have pushed Smith out if they had all been for one person but one was for Batman, another was for Robin, and others were split among three different town residents.

The other five winners for council were Councilman R. F. “Rich” Selinsky with 29 votes, former Councilman Timothy Clougherty Sr. with 25, Councilwoman Barbara A. Ferriell with 20, Councilman E. Stanley Young with 18, and Gladys E. “Sicky” Hicks with 19.

“I think I ran for mayor” too, Smith said. He commended Selinsky and Mayor J. W. “Jackie” Poulson for their work on the town, especially the park where playground equipment is being repaired.

Poulson got 31 votes or nearly 97 percent of the ballots in his quest for reelection. He plans to continue in the job until matters are settled regarding money he believes was taken by former clerk Angel Taylor. Her car with all the town records caught fire just before an audit was scheduled in October.

In Onancock, longtime Councilman Fletcher D. Fosque, a local dentist, took the town’s top spot. Mayor Russell Jones did not seek reelection. Fosque got 163 votes. Only one write-in vote was cast.

Accomac Mayor Richard P. Wallace got 21 votes or 84 percent with the rest being write-in votes that would not change the outcome. It was the same for Belle Haven Mayor George H. Ludlow Jr. who got 36 votes or about 95 percent with two write-in ballots.

Saxis Mayor Denise L. Drewer had smooth sailing back to her post as 100 percent of the ballots, or 31, were cast in her favor.

Tangier Mayor James W. “Ooker” Eskridge, who is trying to get President Donald Trump to save the island from impending bay waters, got 195 votes. There were 11 write-in votes for others in the mix.

Wachapreague Mayor Frederick M. Janci Jr. received 53 votes and while four people wrote other names in for the office, it didn’t affect the outcome.

Elections for the towns of Onley, Melfa, Painter, and Bloxom will be held in November. The mayors’ seats were not up for election this year in Parksley and Chincoteague.

In Chincoteague, Parksley, Onancock, Wachapreague, Accomac, and Tangier there were some upsets for councils. The biggest was on Chincoteague Island where Harry Stanley Thornton, an officer with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and a county deputy, who served as mayor about 20 years ago and left in a scandal with other officials, was trying to get a spot on the town council.

Five people were vying for three seats. Thornton came in fourth with 403 votes. The top vote-getters were Councilman Ben G. Ellis Jr. with 552, newcomer Matthew T. Reed with 456, and Councilwoman Ellen W. Richardson with 431. Alex Tucker followed with 355. The 118 write-in votes were spread among five people.

Accomac council members Joyce M. Lewis with 14, Patricia T. Smith with 19, Paul A. White Jr. with 22, James M. Johnson Sr. with 17, Charles Craig Cropper with 16, and Steven Ray Troyer with 20 votes won. Nineteen write-in votes were spread among seven people.

In Belle Haven, the five top vote-getters and winners were Elizabeth M. Pase with 32, Edwin R. Long with 31, Larry S. Baxter with 30, and Douglas R. Wehner and O. Zach Pase with 29 each. H. Allen Floyd III didn’t make it with 18. There were two write-in votes for council. No one ran for town recorder and no write-in votes for that spot were made. The town could decide to offer the position to Floyd or appoint someone else.

In Keller, where no one ran for mayor, there were 26 write-in votes for the office. Sharon Beth Hart, a former official, received 23. The other three write-ins were spread among three people.

The two candidates who ran for the six council seats in Keller were Rose Ann Moore with 25 votes and Janis A. Wingfield

with 28. The top vote-getters with write-ins for council were Teresa Guy with 24; her sister, Linda Guy, with 21; their niece, Jessica Parks, with 14; and Tonda Zimmerman with 18. The remaining votes were spread among eight people.

Five vied for three seats on Onancock’s council. Councilman Joshua A. Bundick was returned with 122 votes as was Councilwoman M. Catherine Krause with 94. Newcomer Joy S. Marino also won a seat with 126 votes. Former Councilwoman Maphis Oswald got 64 votes and was unsuccessful. Matthew D. Spuck got 59 votes. There were 10 write-in ballots.

A close race in Parksley saw Councilman Frank A. Russell II and John Carter Parks returned with 34 and 37 votes, respectively. Daniel R. Matthews took the other seat with the most ballots or 38. Councilman Rodney L. Smoot was ousted. There was one write-in.

In Saxis, all six council members were returned with no opposition. Member Aubrey Lee Miles Jr. got 32, Darrell Dean Marshall took 31, Jan Rae Foerster garnered 32, Richard M. Byrd landed 29, Wayne E. McCleary got 33, and Donna M. Croushore took 30. There were three write-ins.

There were 10 candidates vying for six seats on the Tangier Council with 61 write-ins that did not impede the registered contestants.

The top vote-getters tied and were Norwood C. Evans and James R. Parks with 195 each. Cynthia S. Wheatley was next with 163 followed by Paul R. McCready with 160, Edward V. Parks Jr. with 132, and Timothy Thomas Trumbler I with 113.

The losers were D. Lee Crockett Jr. and Isaiah J. McCready with 95 each, Lynda L. Clary with 50, and Rebecca A. Dunivan with 48. Fifty-nine write-in votes went to Brett Thomas. Ryan King and Robert Beachtel got one write-in vote each.

Eight registered for the six council seats in Wachapreague. Roger G. Williams was the top vote-getter with 57 followed by Sandie M. Puchalski and David W. Gouak with 54 each. Robert Bilicki was next with 52. His sister-in-law, Katherine Niepold Bilicki, followed with 46 for a win.

Stuart P. Bell was a registered candidate and got 31 votes to tie with Kenneth Swick, who got 31 write-in ballots. The town ordinance or officials will have to pick a method to decide which candidate will take office.

The unsuccessful candidates were Aileen Z. Joeckel with 23, and her husband, John W. Joeckel, with 22.