Spaceport Lands New Customer Research Park Gets First Tenant and 30 Jobs

By Linda Cicoira — Rocket Lab, a New Zealand-based enterprise known in the aeronautics world for delivering “small satellites to low Earth orbit at an unprecedented frequency,” will be blasting off its spacecrafts from Wallops Island by next year.

Company representatives made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday and then went off to a groundbreaking ceremony for its new launch pad at the Virginia Space and Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. The endeavor will employ 30 highly skilled workers from the start with the hope of up to 100 eventually, launch a 57-foot-tall Electron rocket monthly, and become the first tenant at the Wallops Research Park.

The initial project is anticipated to cost $20 million. Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $5 million state grant to help with expenses. Called Launch Complex 2, it will be Rocket Lab’s first launch facility in the United States, will serve government and commercial missions, and will allow the company to continue to expand rocket production at the company’s headquarters in Huntington Beach, Calif.

“Rocket Lab’s selection … is a great win for our growing aerospace industry, and an investment that will generate jobs and increase Virginia’s overall economic competitiveness,” Northam said in a prepared statement.

“Accessing space should be simple, seamless and tailored to our customers’ missions — from idea to orbit,” said CEO Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s founder. “We’re thrilled to expand on our ability to provide rapid, reliable and affordable access to orbit for small satellites. We’ve worked closely with the experienced and welcoming teams from Virginia Space and MARS … to design a pad and processes that will enable an agile and streamlined approach to small satellite launch on U.S. soil,” he added.

“Whatever your payload, whatever your mission, Wallops will take you there,” said Bill Wrobel, director of the Wallops Flight Facility. “Make no mistake, this is a huge momentous day. Wallops has more than 70 years of experience successfully supporting missions using suborbital as well as small and medium-class orbital launch vehicles,” Wrobel continued. “We look forward … to supporting Rocket Lab’s Electron missions and expanding commercial launch operations from Wallops.”

“Rocket Lab will develop a Launch Vehicle Integration and Assembly Facility in the Wallops Research Park to support the simultaneous integration of up to four Electron vehicles,” an announcement stated. “The facility will also contain a control room with connectivity to Launch Complex 2, as well as dedicated customer facilities.”

“There is an incredible synergy between Virginia Space and Rocket Lab and we are proud to support their missions launching from U.S. soil,” said Dale Nash, CEO and executive director of Virginia Space. “We’d like to thank Rocket Lab for their confidence in our team. Virginia Space and MARS employees are standing ready to do everything we can to ensure successful, safe and timely launch missions.”

Wallops was chosen over Cape Canaveral, Pacific Spaceport Complex and Vandenberg Air Force Base. Rocket Lab will continue to investigate additional launch sites in the U.S. and internationally to provide additional launch flexibility for small satellite customers. The company also maintains agreements with Cape Canaveral and Pacific Spaceport Complex to conduct launches from existing pads as needed.

“Our mission is to open access to space to improve life on Earth,” said Beck. “Rocket Lab has developed the world’s first fully carbon composite orbital launch vehicle, Electron, which is powered by 3D printed, electric pump-fed engines. Electron is a two-stage vehicle capable of delivering payloads of 150 kg to a 500 km sun-synchronous orbit.”

In January 2018, Rocket Lab successfully deployed the company’s first commercial payloads. It marked a significant milestone in eliminating commercial barriers and ushering in a new era of unprecedented access to space. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, DCVC (Data Collective), Lockheed Martin, Promus Ventures, and K1W1.

“Wallops Research Park was created to provide an attractive environment for science, technology, and educational enterprises,” said Chairman of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Robert Crockett. “This is a fantastic opportunity for Accomack County and the intelligence and strong work ethic of the best and brightest of our residents will serve Rocket Lab well in their endeavors.”

“It’s a big win for Accomack County,” said Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason. “Rocket Lab … is the industry leader for small rockets.” Wednesday night, the county board of supervisors gave Mason the authority to sign leases for property in the Wallops Research Park.