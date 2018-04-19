State Board Issues Discharge Permits To Poultry Houses

By

By Linda Cicoira — The State Water Control Board (SWCB) approved Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits last week to three poultry growers in Accomack County that were required by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) because the growing operations have the potential to discharge stormwater contaminated from chicken manure.

“After consideration of all relevant comments from the public and the staff recommendations, the State Water Control Board determined the discharge permits for these three farms conform with Virginia’s environmental laws and regulations,” Ann Regn of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said Monday. “These permits specify the requirements — the pollution limits — for operating the farms in a way that protects the public health and the environment.”

“DEQ staff reviewed the history of state and federal requirements for storing, treating and managing waste and water runoff which have steadily increased and changed over the last 20 years,” she continued. “Virginia has been regulating poultry waste since 1999 under the Virginia Pollution Abatement (VPA) permit program.” Virginia also regulates non-agricultural discharges to state waters.

The three farms have been operating under the VPA program. “The approval last week regulates their discharge of stormwater to adjacent streams and requires them to monitor runoff,” said Regn. “The applicants have been responsive to making changes resulting from site inspections and DEQ expects them to comply with these additional requirements for environmental management.”

A recent influx of large poultry houses has brought related issues to the front.

In late January, about 170 people attended a public hearing conducted in Onley by Heather Wood, a SWCB member. Thirty of the speakers were opposed to the terms of the permit or giving any permit at all. Seven were in favor of the regulations.

DEQ also received 50 written remarks during the comment period, with 44 opposed, four in favor and one suggesting each farm should conform to the general permit requirements rather than be issued discharge permits.

DEQ issues VPA permits to those who handle waste and wastewater but don’t discharge to a sewage treatment facility or to state waters with a Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (VPDES) permit. Land application of biosolids, industrial sludge or spray irrigation of industrial and municipal wastewater is also covered by the VPA permit.

The Virginia Department of Health Office of Drinking Water stated, “no public raw water intakes were found downstream or upstream from the discharge area(s), and that there are no apparent impacts to waterworks sources as a result of this permit(s).”

According to the SWCB’s agenda, the public hearing was held on the Shore even though “criteria that would compel the director to grant a public hearing … was not met. … DEQ recognized the breadth of public interest and controversy surrounding these proposed permit issuances, and the director granted a public hearing on his own motion,” according to the agenda.

Those opposing cited inadequate protection of surface water, particularly the Chesapeake Bay; lack of provisions to protect groundwater; permits should require groundwater quality monitoring; poor application of poultry waste; and the importance of groundwater to the Shore as the sole or principal source of drinking water.

Fayyaz Mukhtar, owner and operator of FPNA Farms Inc., with six broiler houses for Perdue, on Neal Parker Road northwest of Oak Hall, was granted a permit. Mukhtar’s houses contain 28,300 birds each for about 170,000 birds per flock with 5.5 flocks per year or a total of 935,000. About 1,275 tons of litter will be produced there per year, a report stated. “There is a composter on the operation for daily mortality and a litter storage shed. The litter is all transferred to Benny Hall and J. Thompson and spread throughout Accomack County.”

The EPA wanted that farm to have a permit because it discharges into the federal waterway, Bullbegger Creek. During a 2010 inspection, EPA representatives observed poultry houses near drainage ditches, poultry manure on the ground and on the concrete pads and ventilation fans that deposit to ditches and had particulates of dander and manure. A notice threatened criminal action.

The Brady Farm, on Greta Road in Atlantic, is owned by Ryan Lee Brady and also was granted a permit. It has three broiler houses with a combined capacity of 63,000 birds per flock with 5.5 flocks per year for a total of 346,500 birds per year and about 433 tons of manure annually. Tyson’s, Amick Poultry and Mountaire Poultry have been associated with Brady.

Three years ago, DEQ inspected the farm after several citizens complained about smoke and odor. Brady said complaints were due to an incineration method for poultry carcass disposal. Brady’s farm has the potential to run off into Assawoman Creek, according to documents.

The third farm to receive a permit was Horsey Poultry Farm LLC, on Farlow Road in New Church, owned by Freddie Holland. “There is runoff from concrete pads/aprons located at the front and rear of each of the six houses, and from storm ditching alongside houses. Stormwater discharge collects at the southwest corner of house #6 and would travel through a series of farm ditches before entering the headwaters of Pitts Creek, less than a mile away,” records state.

Holland has 198,000 birds per flock with six flocks per year.

“The concrete load out pads on the farm were generally clean,” a report stated. “No residual manure was found anywhere else on the farm. The manure shed located on the back of the farm site contained manure. All manure was under roof. A small amount of manure at the back entrance to the shed was wet due to … rainfall. Mr. Holland mentioned that he was looking at purchasing a tractor-mounted broom sweeper to enhance the cleaning of tracked out manure on the concrete pads after use.”

A fourth applicant, who was not obligated to get a permit, did not have a point source discharge of wastewater/stormwater and withdrew his application, Regn said.