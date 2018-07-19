Supervisors Endorse “Road Diet” for Market Street in Onancock

By

By Linda Cicoira — Dieting was discussed Wednesday by the Accomack County Board of Supervisors. But the supervisors weren’t talking about eating more fruits and vegetables. Instead, it was a lane reduction plan, known as a road diet, for Route 179, also known as Market Street, from Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital’s entrance to the edge of Onancock.

The supervisors agreed to send a letter of support to VDOT for the quest. County Administrator Mike Mason explained primary safety concerns included the increase of bicycle riders and pedestrians using the road to get to the hospital and Four Corner Plaza and the lack of a dedicated center turn lane.

Route 179 is four lanes in this area. The change would mean reducing the lanes to three with the middle lane for turning. No construction would be needed. But the road would have to get new stripes. The extra space would be used for pedestrian/bicycle lanes on both sides of the road.

Historically, a middle lane has been referred to as a “suicide lane” as impatient drivers from both directions tend to use it as a passing lane.

Supervisor Laura Belle Gordy voiced concern about the change. “There will be a lot of confusion because it is a very busy place,” she said. “Old people like me will have to be really thinking. I think it’s going to be really dangerous.”

Mason said Onancock leaders are supporting the change and those in Onley are expecting to also favor it.

“If it doesn’t work, you can change it back,” said Chairman Robert Crockett.

The supervisors also voted to spend about $20,000 to install lighted time-of-day school zone speed-limit signs on Warrior Drive near Nandua Middle School. They also reiterated the need for road work on Redwood Road in Onley. VDOT reported “no improvements” are needed at the intersection of Chincoteague and Fleming roads in Wattsville.

A dozen or so members of the Bayside Community Revitalization Team asked the supervisors for assistance in their quest to improve the area, which is known as White Rabbit by older residents. Myra Riley Taylor, who lives in Maryland but owns property in the community, said among the group’s goals are bringing back prosperity, getting ditches cleaned out, improving the quality of drinking water, slowing traffic, and updating the former school. Nearly 50 homes there are occupied while almost 40 are abandoned or dilapidated, some because the structures lacked plumbing. There are also 26 vacant lots and 28 wooded ones. Once 250 people lived in Bayside. Now there are about 100. Improvements and possible funding are being studied by the Eastern Shore Planning District Commission.

The supervisors also:

•Approved increasing sewer rates from $19.12 per thousand gallons to $21.70 to adjust for hikes made by the Town of Onancock.

•Agreed to spend between $15,000 and $31,000 to modify county software so 14 towns could bill for vehicle license fees and eliminate decals. The county already creates and/or prints real estate and/or personal property bills for the municipalities.

•Accepted a formal policy for the use of non-county entities for county facilities like the board chambers, airport conference room, and Saw Mill Park.

•Accepted a bid of $198,264 for improvements to the old NASA ferry dock to Murtech Inc. of Maryland, for the second phase of the project.

•Appointed Andre Elliott of Painter to the Eastern Shore Community Services Board and Robert Budd Martin of Atlantic to the Accomack Social Services Board.

•Greeted Donna Sample Smith, the new head of the Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging. The 1975 graduate of Onancock High returned to the Eastern Shore, which she loves, after 43 years.