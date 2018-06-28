Northampton Supervisors Still Not Sold on Building New School

By

By Stefanie Jackson —

After more than a decade of reports by a structural engineer documenting the poor and declining condition of the 1950s-era Northampton High School building and numerous pleas by school staff, the board of supervisors and school board scheduled a joint meeting for June 25 to begin hammering out a timeline for replacing the crumbling facility.

Doug Gebhardt, vice president of financial consulting firm, Davenport & Company, reported on Northampton’s finances, followed by comments from supervisors. School board members were not given the opportunity to add their own comments.

According to Spencer Murray, chairman of the board of supervisors, the main difference between Davenport’s new report and the one it presented in 2016 was the $40 million cost of a new school assumed by the firm in its calculations.

Murray said the county’s original plan was to save about $8 million and borrow $20 million, spending no more than $28 million on a new school.

The strategy Northampton supervisors had planned for the county’s fiscal future and capital needs was to increase both revenues and debt at approximately the same rate.

“Could we accumulate $8 million? Probably. We probably got five (million dollars) now,” Murray said.

He suggested Northampton may be able to borrow $20 million for a new school by 2023, and revenue growth would help make it possible.

“But the dark side of that is that a recession could mean a declining of (real estate) assessments and we might have to raise taxes to get the same amount of revenue to run the county,” Murray added.

One circumstance that reflects positively on Northampton’s current financial health is its undesignated fund balance, which was nearly $9.5 million in 2017.

The undesignated fund balance acts as an emergency fund that can be used in the event of a natural disaster such as a hurricane or to cover revenue shortfall. In an unexpected event, the fund protects Northampton from having to borrow money for cash flow to keep the county running.

County policy dictates an amount equal to 10 percent of current expenditures be set aside in the undesignated fund balance. An amount equal to about 24 percent of current expenditures is in the emergency fund now, more than double the required minimum.

Gebhardt noted that Northampton does not have a credit rating, but if it did it would have an A or AA rating. The highest possible rating is AAA and the lowest is D. An institution needs at least a BBB- credit rating to be eligible to borrow money.

One number of high priority to supervisors is $3.1 million, Northampton’s current debt service, or how much the county pays on its debts annually.

Supervisors want to keep the debt service as close to $3.1 million as possible, even if the county takes on more debt to build a new school.

Gebhardt supplied supervisors with three possible scenarios for paying for a $40 million school.

The first scenario involves a 20-year loan with a closing date in 2020 and payments on both principal and interest beginning in 2021. Debt service would jump to more than $5.6 million by 2022 and gradually decrease to around $3.5 million by 2028.

The second scenario also assumes a 20-year loan with a 2020 closing date and payments on interest beginning in 2021. Payments on principal would not begin until 2025. Debt service would rise to only about $4.3 million in 2022, but would not drop to around $3.6 million until 2034.

The third scenario stretches out payments over 25 years. In the first five years only interest would be paid, beginning in 2021, through a bond anticipation note. Payments on principal would begin in 2025. Debt service would not reach $3.2 million until 2028 and would stay around that amount until the debt is paid off.

Northampton has a policy stating debt service must not exceed more than 12 percent of expenditures. In none of the three scenarios would debt service exceed that amount.

But none of the scenarios were satisfactory to Murray, who said, “This sounds harsh, but I don’t see a scenario where this county in any kind of future can borrow $40 million.”

In 2013, Dills Architects estimated combined renovation and new construction of Northampton High School would cost nearly $30 million, and nearly all-new construction would cost about $33 to $35 million.

He later asked Gebhardt if Davenport could create an alternative scenario that would keep debt service at $3.1 million; Gebhardt agreed.

Supervisors are wary of increasing debt service for a new school when the county may also need to borrow money for other future capital needs.

Another number of concern to supervisors is the tax-equivalent impact. The higher the number, the higher county tax rates would have to be to cover revenue shortfalls in the event of a recession. The tax-equivalent impacts of the first, second, and third scenarios are 14.1 cents, 6.7 cents, and 4.8 cents, respectively.

Supervisor Robert Duer guessed that Northampton citizens would not tolerate a tax increase of more than 2 cents.

Neither did Supervisor David Fauber support any of the scenarios presented by Davenport.

He reported walking around the high school that past weekend and said, “it’s old but … built pretty well and has got possibilities … I don’t see the need to build a new school, quite frankly.”

In lieu of rebuilding the school, Fauber recommended repairing the exterior and replacing the roof and HVAC equipment.

After supervisors finished making their comments on the presentation, they adjourned.

Supervisors John Coker and Oliver Bennett were absent from the meeting.