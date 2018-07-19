Tasley Crash Claims Two Lives, Sends Two to Hospital

By

By Linda Cicoira — A Parksley area couple was killed in a traffic crash at the intersection of Accomac Road and Lankford Highway in Accomac late Monday afternoon, said Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the state police.

Their two daughters, both juveniles riding in the backseat of the car, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. They were not identified.

Juan Enriquez Martinez, 39, of Greenbush Road, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Rendezvous east on Accomac Road, according to a preliminary investigation. He failed to stop for a red light and pulled into the path of a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was southbound in the left lane of the highway. The truck then struck the car.

Martinez and his wife, Christina Martinez Lopez, 41, who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Juan Carlos Melgarejo Borrego, of Hialeah Gardens, Fla., was driving the truck. Anaya’s report did not mention if Borrego had injuries.

Tasley, Onancock, and Parksley fire companies responded, according to a 911 dispatcher. Parksley and Onancock ambulances also went to the scene.

Members of the Martinez family said Tuesday they had witnesses who saw the tractor-trailer driver go through a red light and that Martinez had a green light. They were seeking legal help to prove that and to get custody of the two girls.