Taylor and Luria take Republican and Democratic Nominations

By Linda Cicoira — Rep. Scott Taylor, of the 2nd Congressional District, easily defeated his opponent Mary K. Jones in the Republican primary Tuesday, gaining the party’s nomination for re-election with nearly 76 percent of the vote.

Taylor will face Elaine G. Luria, who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday with 62.32 percent of the votes in that primary. Luria defeated Karen Powers Mallard. Independent candidate Aldo J. DiBelardino, a Virginia Beach resident, will also be on the ballot.

Corey A. Stewart led the competition for the Republican nominee for the U. S. Senate with 44.87 percent of the ballots in a close race with Nick J. Freitas who got 43.14 percent of the votes. Candidate E.W. Jackson trailed with the remaining 12 percent.

Stewart will go against Sen. Tim Kaine, the unchallenged Democratic nominee, in November.