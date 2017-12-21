Teen Sentenced for Rape of Cape Charles Woman

By

By Linda Cicoira — Frederick Wayne Baker was sexually abused by his own mother as a young boy, possibly as early as 3 years old. He demonstrated his plight publicly at 8 when he tried to molest a fellow classmate.

At 14, the Plantation Drive youth tried to rape his stepmother. After months of inpatient treatment and several more months at home, he was reported to authorities by his father who knew he was on the wrong path. Baker was drinking alcohol, using drugs and had made friends, a first for him, but with a bad crowd.

Daniel Baker testified Monday in Northampton Circuit Court that he fought to get his son away from his abusive mother after the couple divorced, he got him treatment several times, then tried to help him after his son tried to harm his wife. The woman, who was never again left alone with the teenager, welcomed her stepson back after more treatment with high hopes he would do better.

“We were staying up on medications,” Daniel Baker said. After two sessions, a sex therapist told them he would be leaving for another program. A juvenile probation officer testified other sessions were set up for Frederick Baker. His father said later it wasn’t true and that the officer was trying to cover it up.

When Daniel Baker realized his son was about to get in serious trouble again, he notified juvenile probation of his fears. But he said nothing was done. “Isn’t this a good reason we can get him off the streets now?” he asked. “He came in past curfew, me and my dad reported it. I called the probation office. I wanted to know why no one ever did anything about his curfews. I was trying to prevent” what later occurred.

But the younger Baker got violent, stealing his grandfather’s gun and then raping and sodomizing a young woman after abducting her off a bicycle in Cape Charles. He was 16.

Ruled as a lost cause by experts, further treatment of Frederick Baker will be left to the state department of corrections. Judge W. Revell Lewis III sentenced him to a total of 74.5 years for the charges, related gun offenses and several violent crimes that occurred in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail (ESRJ) over the weeks and months that followed. He was ordered to serve 34.5 years of active time making his release date sometime around 2051, when he will be 52.

Authorities were at a loss as to what else to do with him. His diagnosis was attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder and neglect, an expert testified. He was a victim of physical and sexual abuse. His previous treatment included learning to control his verbal and physical impulses.

The woman, who was terrorized in a public restroom after Frederick Baker forced her inside, has moved away with her family.

“They were not able to emotionally stay,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Jones. “They had a place overlooking the park,” where the incident occurred. There was no victim impact statement despite that the victim and her family were aware they could submit one, the prosecutor said. They wanted to forget.

A year after being incarcerated, Frederick Baker said he should have killed his Cape Charles victim so he wouldn’t have gotten caught, according to testimony.

Even though he committed the crimes when he was a juvenile, he was treated as an adult. Now 18, he stood in a baggy orange ESRJ jumpsuit while eight officers, also on their feet, were nearby to ensure he would not act out.

“I messed up,” the defendant told the court. “I really did. I wish I could take it back. I went through the same thing (sexual abuse) when I was younger. … I’m not going to make that an excuse for my actions … I was doing drugs and doing alcohol, got mixed in with the wrong crowd. I don’t want to push it off on somebody else. I just take responsibility for what I did … I’ve been doing this ever since what happened with my mom … I will tell you that being in jail changed me … I don’t ever want to go through it again. It scared me. It really did. And it still does,” he said.

Since Baker tried to escape from -ESRJ he has been kept in solitary near the booking area at the facility, he said. “My cell, I measured out … is about 5 by 8 feet. Kinda small in there. Bed and toilet – no room to move … There’s really not much to do.” Baker said he doesn’t have anyone to talk to. “People told me I should have run away, but I believe when you do something you have to be accountable for your actions. I would be a hypocrite to my own words.”

A breakdown of his sentences shows 20 years with 14 suspended for abduction, 20 years with 13 suspended for rape, 20 years with 13 suspended for sodomy, three years for each of the counts of using a firearm in those offenses, six months for attempting to escape, six months for damaging public property, six months each for assault and battery of nine officers, a year each for two counts of threatening to kill an officer. He was ordered to be on supervised probation on release and good behavior for the rest of his life in addition to registering as a violent sex offender.

“Fred’s got a hateful spitefulness against women,” his father said. “He has no respect for women no more. We’ve tried to work with him … Since he’s been in jail, he seems to be a caged animal. He is doing anything for attention. Without medication, you’re not going to control him.”

The defendant said he can’t get his medicine in the jail since he no longer has insurance.

His mother abandoned him when he was seven and left him at his grandfather’s house. “My Dad went over to salvage clothes for him,” Daniel Baker said. He found “crack pipes laying around, no food, dirty dishes, using clothes as toilet paper.”

Regarding one of the charges of assaulting an officer, Frederick Baker said, “I didn’t mean to hit him with the egg. I wasn’t actually trying to hit him. I was trying to hit the window. He thought it was funny too. But, again, I got charged.”

“When you’re angry you say things,” Frederick Baker said. “Being locked up in that small cell. I don’t have TV. Three or four days without a shower … there are sometimes, I get angry and say things I don’t mean. Later on, I’ll be talking to them (the guards) like they’re friends … when I get to prison, I’ll try to get some therapy … education … a trade … I’ll get a running start … I want to learn from this experience and get on with my life.”

The defendant said, “They told me I should go into the military. I really couldn’t kill someone. There’s a difference between what you say and what you do.”

Jones called him “a profound threat to society … this was the most horrible experience. She (the woman in Cape Charles) just wanted to get herself as far from the situation … no reason to think she is ever going to totally recover.” Jones said Baker is a future danger to society. “He’s had an appalling early start to life … his mother was apparently as bad a mother as you could have but other people have paid for that.” His behavior was too extreme for juvenile detention so he was sent back to ESRJ.

“There’s no reason to think he won’t commit violent sex offenses against women again,” Jones said. “He wasn’t psychotic when he was doing this stuff. This was Fred Baker.”

His lawyer, Tucker Watson, asked for leniency at 30 years. “Give him an incentive to learn from his mistakes” and go below the guidelines for sentencing. “He was a victim … there’s no way they can take that into account … consider his age … his mental illness.”

“I don’t know what the right number is,”Jones told Lewis. “Safety of our society depends on Fred Baker being incarcerated. He doesn’t have any self-control.”

Baker’s final statement was he was sorry for what he did to the young woman. “Could you convey that for me? Sorry to sheriff and to deputies for giving them such a hard time… sorry to family … to court … and everybody.”

“I don’t know if you’re manipulating the court today,” Lewis said just before handing down the terms. “I think it’s from the heart. You’re going to go away for a long time …”

