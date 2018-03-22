Teenage Terror on Tangier

By

By Linda Cicoira –A 14-year-old Tangier Island boy is being held in Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center after threatening to “shoot up” Tangier Combined School earlier this month.

According to a warrant, three school employees overheard the boy make the threats on March 6. The boy is not being identified because of his age. He announced to classmates and his teacher that when he gets older he is going to join the dangerous, extremist group ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) or maybe a Mexican Cartel.

“He stated that he was already a member of ISIS online,” the court document noted. “You’re not going to believe me,” the boy said to others at the school. “But, one day I’m going to get my gun and come shoot

this place up.”

The boy is charged in juvenile petitions with making threats of death or to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property and threatening to bomb or burn a

school, Accomack Sheriff Todd Godwin said.

The officer who serves the island was away doing 40 hours of training that is required every two years. “They called us (at the office) and then, we took our boat over” and handled the matter, Godwin added.

According to court documents, the statements were heard by Special Education Teacher Loni Charnock, Special Education assistant Barbara Parks and Support Assistant Kelly Wheatley. The boy lives with his father and grandparents. The house on West Ridge Road was searched on March 14. Seized were an HP laptop computer with a camo cover, Toshiba laptop computer with black cover, an Amazon Kindle tablet with a black cover, five USB thumb drive storage devices, a blue Trac cell phone and three boxes of .22 shot ammunition. The internet search history can also be studied.

Investigator Sam Castiglia of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Superintendent Chris Holland declined to talk about it Wednesday. “I can’t comment on a student manner,” he said.

The boy, who was wearing a camouflage jacket, was taken to Accomack Circuit Court for a detention appeal Thursday that was closed to the public.