The Hermitage, Valued at Almost $6M, Sells For $750,000

By Linda Cicoira — Hermitage of the Eastern Shore, in Onancock, was sold last week for $750,000, according to records in Accomack Circuit Court. The retirement home was valued at $5,851,800.

The buyers, MCAP Eastern Shore LLC, announced in October that it would make $3 million in capital improvements after they purchased it. Court records also showed the senior living limited liability company borrowed nearly $3.6 million. In addition, the company paid $1,000 for Cokesbury tracts E and F valued at $458,900.

The properties were owned by Virginia Methodist Homes Inc. Christopher P. Henderson, president/CEO of the home Methodist home group, signed the final documents.

In October, an MCAP spokesperson said the skilled nursing wing would be transformed into memory care for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and independent living services would be added to the already upscale center.

MCAP, which also uses the title Commonwealth Senior Living, of Charlottesville, Va., has 21 such communities in Virginia. The facility will be renamed Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore.

Commonwealth Living has “successfully operated communities throughout the state for almost 17 years, including buildings in the nearby Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck areas,” the announcement stated.