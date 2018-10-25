Tourism Director Leaves Ahead of Schedule

By

By Linda Cicoira — Kerry Allison was expected to retire as executive director of the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission in January. She didn’t attend the fall tourism workshop Monday where the commission’s new website was unveiled. And it was reported she has already left the job due to the awkwardness of her situation.

“I still think she should have apologized to the people who work in the poultry industry but that’s up to her,” Supervisor Grayson Chesser of Accomack said when hearing of Allison’s departure.

The director’s retirement was initially set for Jan. 1, according to a letter from Steven Potts, the commission’s chairman and emailed to the Eastern Shore Post in early September. The announcement was addressed to tourism partners.

Allison was criticized after her note to “Outlaw Industrial Chicken Farming” was posted behind speakers at an economic summit hosted by the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission in July. Her suggestion regarding the poultry industry was among opinions received from a survey conducted by the agency.

Accomack supervisors were upset because the poultry industry is important to the area’s economy and because Accomack native, Gov. Ralph Northam, and other state officials were in attendance.

The leaders, who were unhappy the commission did not act to reprimand Allison, discussed the possibility of giving funds to the local chambers of commerce instead of the tourism commission. About $86,500 was provided to the commission by Accomack County in the current budget. Meanwhile, commission leaders have announced they are delaying work because they are unsure if they will have the funds to print a directory of local sights that is provided to tourists.

Meanwhile, on Monday the planning district commission released a report regarding the economic summit that showed a picture of Allison’s note on a board behind Northam as he addressed the group.

Projects discussed at the summit included affordable housing in both counties, housing for those with disabilities and for seniors, community improvements and revitalization, broadband, regional sewer, and derelict building removal.