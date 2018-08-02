Tourism Director Ruffles Some Feathers at Economic Development Workshop

By

By Linda Cicoira — When Chairman Robert Crockett of the Accomack Board of Supervisors attended an invitation-only economic workshop recently in Onancock, he said he became “alarmed” by the large note posted on the wall behind the session’s speakers, which included Gov. Ralph Northam.

“Outlaw Industrial Chicken Farming,” Accomack’s biggest industry, was the message staring at Crockett on a 5-inch by 7-inch, or larger, yellow paper. “Comments were posted on the wall and everyone was facing that wall,” Crockett said Tuesday. “It was clear from where I was sitting what it said. When you got closer you could see that her name was affixed on that comment.”

Crockett was speaking of Kerry Allison, executive director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission.

“I believe the tourism commission, they need to address the comment that was made,” Crockett continued. “The position that their executive director took to the governor, I can’t, I don’t, understand why she would make a comment like that. Because I can’t see how it (chicken farming) is going to harm tourism at all. The stronger our economy is, the better all parts of our economy are,” Crockett said.

Allison is on a two-week vacation to Ireland, a phone call to her office confirmed. An email to her was immediately returned and stated, “I am out of the office until Monday, Aug. 13.”

Crockett said since Allison attended the session and was there representing the commission, he figured she was conveying the feelings of the tourism board. The poultry industry in Accomack involves more than 4,000 jobs.

“I see it as a very serious issue with a person with her position. … Is that their position?” he said of the commission. “If not, they need to come out and say it’s not their position.”

Crockett would not say if the board of supervisors would publicly discuss or take action on the issue.

“I think it’s a mountain out of a molehill,” said Steve Potts, chairman of the tourism commission. “We are the fastest growing industry,” he said of tourism. “I don’t know if that’s newsworthy. I’d have to talk to the powers that be who were there. If someone sent me a survey, would I tell them what they wanted to hear? … Seems kind of crazy that someone from the A-NPDC (Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission) would want to damage someone. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Potts said he was going to investigate the situation. He didn’t get back to the Eastern Shore Post by press time. Supervisor Laura Belle Gordy, who serves on the tourism commission, said the panel has never discussed the poultry industry.

A-NPDC Planning Director Curt Smith said when comments were solicited, “It was made clear that all ideas would be shared with others.” He said a summary report that will go to state agencies would be ready in about seven to 10 days. “We gave everybody a chance to submit a project idea.” They got five words that were printed and posted with their names attached to them. There were 50 to 60 ideas. “I treated it like every other comment that came in. It was posted like every other idea.”

Smith said Allison’s comment did not come up during the meeting.

The Virginia Housing Development Authority, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation were among the state agencies that attended. Smith was asked to facilitate the session. “I set it up to put the state agencies to task,” he said.

Supervisor Grayson Chesser was not pleased with Allison’s comment. “It is pretty disturbing when the rep of one industry here attacks another industry here. We’re all supposed to be working for the better of the two counties. Whether you like poultry or not, it is by far the largest industry here, for Northampton too, as one in 10 from there works in the plants … She could have said lessen impacts or friction between industrial poultry and the tourist industry. I wouldn’t agree with that. I think we’ve already done it. You have to remember not everybody likes tourism … Not everybody is in love with tourism but it is part of our economy. Agriculture and the poultry industry dwarfs tourism and that’s not to put down tourism either.”

“She has a perfect right to her own opinion,” Chesser continued. “But you don’t have a right to your own opinion when you are representing an agency … These are my friends and neighbors. She’s saying their jobs should be outlawed.”

“The ball’s in the tourism commission’s court,” the supervisor said. “I’m pretty sure all of them know about it.” So what does he want to happen? “That’s not for me to say, we don’t have any say over who they hire, I don’t think. If that is the official possession of the tourism commission, I will not look too favorably on the tourism commission. I certainly hope it’s not and I don’t think it is. This is people’s lives you’re dealing with, their livelihood. You don’t do that flippantly.”

“This is the one industry where people can raise a family, get food health insurance, retirement, have a car, put kids through college, and move up” in the company, Chesser said.

Accomack included $86,500 in its budget for the tourism commission this year. Northampton gave $144,000.