Trails End To Kick Out Residents Under Age 55 To Enforce Covenant

By Linda Cicoira — More than 100 property owners at Chincoteague Bay Trails End in Horntown watched last Saturday morning as their board of directors voted to enforce an old unfollowed rule prohibiting anyone younger than 55 from living at the development for more than six months a year.

The move could cause families to be split up, some to go homeless, and a lawsuit to be filed, according to several of the residents.

Elsie Hess, who is 38, has lived at Trails End for seven years. “They don’t care if they make a couple of hundred people homeless,” Hess said. She and her fiancé bought a house in late July/early August and she recently sold her old place at Trails End, without knowing the rule. She has two children.

Her fiancé, Eric Dawson, used to be president of the board. “It’s not just us, there are a couple of hundred people” who will have to leave, he said. “The younger ones are the ones fixing the place up and putting the money into it.” He said the rules regarding full full-time residents being 55 or older haven’t been followed in at least 15 years.

There are 2,500 lots. Hess said every three years the people on the board change. He left the post in February.

“Letters are supposed to be coming” to the property owners telling them of the enforcement, said Hess. “They just announced it at the board meeting on Saturday. I intend on talking to my neighbors, getting an attorney, and going against it in a court of law, and get a judge to rule against them … they can’t do this.”

“Our rules do stipulate that those under 55 can’t live there,” said Board President Chuck Wooten. “All the legal aspects will be handled by the attorney” at Pender & Coward, a Virginia Beach law firm.

Wooten said the action should come as no surprise since “we have a big sign (at the entrance of the development) that says you’re entering a covenant community.” He says residents knew about the rule and ignored it. “It’s the seller’s responsibility to give the covenants,” he continued.

When asked about real estate advertisements that include which schools are in the district for the children of prospective buyers to attend, Wooten said, “I can’t control what the realtor does.” He suggested property owners get a class action suit together for that complaint.

But instead, some are planning to go to court to argue the board of directors can’t make people leave their homes because they allowed the younger folks to live there for years, which set a precedent.

Lyn Owens is 64 years old. She has owned property at Trails End since 2001. In 2010, she and her husband became full-time residents. Her husband died two years later. About eight years ago, two of her grandchildren and her son, now ages, 14, 26, and 45, moved in with her.

“Going to fight it, I guess,” she said. “They both have jobs here,” Owens said of her oldest grandson and son. “This is their life.” She said they help her with repairs and other chores. “I’m not going to throw them out. I own my property. I don’t owe the association anything … They can make your life miserable in here.”

She got frustrated at the meeting because she couldn’t hear the board members. “I have a major hearing loss. They talk amongst themselves.” There was no intercom system and more than 100 people in attendance. She also complained that the meetings are held at 9 a.m. on Saturdays before some of the landowners, who live elsewhere, can arrive for the weekend.

“I’m not going to be told I have to leave,” Owens said. “I was told I could stay, but they (her family members) are going to have to go. They did this 15 years ago. There was a court order, but they never enforced it. It’s always been in the rules but they never enforced them.” Owens said if “they don’t want you here,” they use “a pattern of harassment” to get you to leave. “This last year has been like hell.”

Scott Flanagan is 52, and disabled, so he thinks he will be permitted to stay. He has been living at Trails End for six years. “They are saying that the state is making them do it,” he said of the board’s new enforcement. “They are also claiming that there is going to be a school tax. This place seems really dirty. There’s something really going on in here. They spent $30,000 to pump out the ramp to the marina for absolutely nothing. They claimed underneath the concrete ramp, it was washed out.” But in the end, nothing was wrong, Flanagan said.

“It’s crazy how many years in a row they got the pool repaired without a warranty,” Flanagan said. “There are a lot of people in here with kids. Easter Sunday, I was told there were some kids that showed up to met the Easter Bunny” but were not permitted to do so “because their parents were not up to date with fees. That’s sad,” he added. “Where’s your heart? It’s sickening and disgusting, There has to be more love in here.” The board’s lawyer did not return a phone call by press time Thursday.