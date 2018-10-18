Tropical Storm Michael Rips Through Shore

By

By Stefanie Jackson and Linda Cicoira — Northampton County survived Tropical Storm Michael, but it didn’t come away completely unscathed.

Despite being downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, which typically has wind speeds below 75 mph, gusts reached the triple digits in some parts of Northampton late on Thursday, Oct. 11.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel recorded gusts of up to 110 mph Thursday night.

Increasingly strong winds that persisted throughout the evening triggered a string of traffic restrictions on the bridge-tunnel and eventually, temporary closure just before midnight when winds exceeded 70 mph. It remained closed for seven hours, until 6:53 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12.

No damage to the facility was observed by the bridge-tunnel crew.

The number of calls received by Northampton EMS appeared to correlate to increasing wind speeds.

The Wednesday before the storm hit, EMS had just under 40 calls for either medical emergency or fire rescue service. By Thursday, that number had increased to 55.

But Friday morning was the busiest time for the EMS call center after residents woke up to see what had transpired the night before. On Oct. 12, there were 118 calls for service, most for hazardous conditions such as trees that had fallen across roads or power lines or for electrical equipment fires.

By Saturday, the number of calls for service had dropped back to about 40.

“We were lucky,” said Northampton EMS Director Hollye Carpenter, reporting just one family, in Cape Charles, had been displaced from their home due to a tree limb crashing through the roof. Carpenter received no major damage reports from the county.

Not everyone was so lucky. The storm ripped through Cherrystone Campground, near Cheriton, felled trees, and caused extensive damage to the grounds and cabins.

There were no injuries, but the campground was closed as of Oct. 12. A team of contractors had been called in to clean up the campground. It will re-open this weekend in time for “Scarystone,” the campground’s Halloween celebration.

Cape Charles Town Manager Larry DiRe reported the worst of the storm damage in town was sustained by the Cape Charles Brewing Company warehouse, which had been intended for future expansion of the business on Stone Road.

Owner Mark Marshall met with an insurance adjuster Wednesday and will decide whether to repair or demolish the building.

On Washington Avenue, two sections of fence were down and aluminum siding had blown off a few homes, DiRe said.

But the majority of the damage in town was related to fallen trees. DiRe noted in particular, on Nectarine Street, one tree was completely uprooted and another snapped in half. On Fig Street, two sycamores had fallen.

There were “many close calls” with trees that almost fell onto homes, but for the most part, Cape Charles was “pretty fortunate,” he said.

“We’re very pleased the VDOT crews are out,” DiRe said Wednesday. He wanted to let the Virginia Department of Transportation know the town’s appreciation for making Cape Charles one of the agency’s “immediate priorities.”

In Accomack County, the storm was not nearly as bad. Still, cars and garages got flooded and people remarked on Facebook that tides were comparable to that of Hurricane Sandy.

That was the word from Curt Smith. “The major storm surge, at the mouth of Onancock Creek, (occurred) 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., as southwest winds entered the bay. Water level here at East Point (is) nearly as high as Sandy in 2012.”

Others were seen later in the day drying out their cars with wet vacuums and airing out their garages.

“We had high tides here on Tangier,” one woman wrote. “But the wind shifted about 1:30 a.m. and halted the tide and started taking it out, thus sparing a lot of flooded homes … There were a bunch of small boats sunk this morning and a few homes flooded … but everyone is safe and accounted for so we are blessed! That was a nasty storm system!”

“My friends down the street … lost both of their cars to the high water,” a Harborton woman posted. “No one expected that. Apparently, it came up super fast about 1:30 in the morning and was gone before everyone woke up. Ok, I am grateful that like Sandy, it did not go into the house. But once again the entire A/C ductwork under the house needs to be replaced. I have lost my shirt on this house, along with my pants, shoes, and underwear.”

Despite all this, Accomack County did not make a damage assessment. “No report has been made nor is one planned,” County Administrator Mike Mason said Tuesday. “We did not see the extent of damages that Northampton did.”