Two Life Sentences for Muslimani

By Linda Cicoira — The 12-year-old Onancock girl was kept inside, out of school and in baggy clothes, to hide the pregnancy conceived after her stepfather repeatedly raped her, all while a woman she now calls her “birth mother” followed his orders and stuffed herself with a pillow to mimic the condition and cover any possible questions that might develop as a result of the upcoming delivery.

About 30 years after Stacey Johnson Spione, now 43, of Northampton, lived that appalling childhood, she finally found justice. Wednesday, a jury convicted Khalil Muslimani, 70, of Robins Lane in Onancock, of rape and taking indecent liberties with his oldest stepdaughter. Spione was 11 when she says she was first impregnated by him and taken to North Carolina for an abortion. She had four children by the man by the age of 16 and court records show a marriage license was obtained by him with the wrong birthdate for her.

Spione consented to her name being used for this article. She said she wants to make a difference for others, who have also been abused and is working with the state to abolish a time limit for victims to report their plight. Once that becomes a reality in Virginia, Spione said she will move on to working for it in other states.

In 2011, Gov. Bob McDonnell signed into law a bill extending the statute of limitations from two years to 20 years for sexual abuse civil lawsuits.

There should be no statute of limitations for victims as there is for criminals, she said as she tried to compose herself while the jury was deliberating. The trial was held in Virginia Beach because Muslimani’s previous sex offense convictions with minors are widely known on the Eastern Shore. The panel of seven women and five men were not told of his past until after the guilty verdicts were rendered. It took about 20 minutes to pick a foreman and come to a consensus.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan then asked for life in prison for Muslimani for the rape. His request was granted when they recommended life plus 10 years in prison for the two charges and assessed a fine of $100,000 after deliberating for less than 10 minutes. Retired Judge Frederick Lowe scheduled sentencing for Feb. 15. He ordered a new presentence report despite that one had been made in 2016 when Muslimani was sentenced to a total of two life terms plus 20 years for two counts of rape and two counts of sodomy involving his niece, who was a teenager when the crimes occurred in 1998 and 2002.

He committed those offenses after he served six years in prison. In 1990, Muslimani was convicted of carnal knowledge of Spione and of attempted object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy of another young relative. He was sentenced to 12 years but served half due to parole and good behavior regulations that are no longer allowed.

Initially, Ruth Johnson Carpenter, 61, of Louisana, Spione’s mother, was indicted on counts of rape, indecent liberties and felony neglect in connection with incidents involving Spione. Morgan amended the first two charges to being an accessory after the fact, which are misdemeanors. Due to the overwhelming evidence, Carpenter pleaded guilty in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday to the three crimes but took an Alford plea, which means she conceded there appeared to be sufficient evidence for a conviction, but did not admit guilt. Morgan recommended 12 months each for the amended charges and 10 years for neglect with all but time served suspended. Judge W. Revell Lewis went along with the deal and sentenced her accordingly. She spent about two weeks in Accomack Jail in 2015 before getting bond.

Defense lawyer Garrett Dunham also asked for leniency. He said Carpenter has stage four kidney disease, asthma, diabetes and “as you can imagine depression. She is quite a fragile individual, not suitable for jail.”

“The children were brainwashed, she (Carpenter) was brainwashed,” Dunham said. “Her mother died when she was 12. From 12 to 16, her father beat and abused her. Her history is difficult.” When she married her first husband there was a “pattern of verbal/physical abuse” then in this case, “she signed off her parental rights.” He showed pictures of Spione and Muslimani at a wedding reception and a honeymoon in the Bahamas. Dunham described it as the “evil of mental pressure and poisoning.”

“The facts of the case are really horrific,” Morgan told Lewis. “Muslimani would like everyone to believe this was all Carpenter’s doing … I think Mrs. Carpenter was a victim of that. He threatened he would take all the children. When she had another daughter, she was fearful to take it home because he would abuse her and she did not bring home a son.”

“Those photos should not by any stretch of the imagination be assessed as happy times,” said Morgan. “They were horrific times. Ms. Carpenter does have some culpability, she could have taken many steps at many times.”

“She was totally unmatched and scared … and wound up losing her family anyway,” said Dunham. She is not a “threat to society.”

Carpenter testified Wednesday that she had two daughters when she married Muslimani. When Spione got pregnant at 12, “she wasn’t allowed to go to any doctors. She wasn’t allowed to go anywhere. He didn’t want anyone to know anything,” Carpenter testified. Carpenter did not go to the hospital when her grandson was born. “The entire time I was threatened he was going to take my other kids to Israel, and he had the money to do it,” she said.

Ruth (Muslimani) was listed as the child’s mother on the birth certificate. A recent DNA testing ruled out Carpenter. There was a 99.99 percent chance the parents were Muslimani and Spione, evidence showed.

Retired Investigator Gerald Goga, of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, worked the case and also testified regarding taking buccal swabs from those three. Goga, Lt. Anthony Bright and retired social services worker Gail Walker told the court that Muslimani admitted to them he had a sexual relationship with the young Spione.

“In the summer 1986, it was discovered that I was pregnant,” Spione testified. “I had been missing my monthly cycles. My stepfather had vaginal intercourse with me. It was almost daily … in the house, in a guest house there on the property, in the van that he had … he initiated it. He would come into my room and force himself upon me … He would have one of my siblings and my birth mother … get me and tell me that he wants me to go to his room.” After she got pregnant, “it never stopped,” she said.

“He said that this was normal in his country and that even in the Quran it was okay for him to do that to me because I was not his child,” she said. “He made threats constantly (for me) not to tell anyone. They made me wear baggy clothes, told people I was gaining weight (and) reduced the amount of food. I wasn’t allowed to come out of my room after getting further along in the pregnancy where it was visible.”

Spione made it clear the sex was not consensual. “Both my stepfather and birth mother had been abusing me since I was four years old,” she said in a previous interview. “That man abused me for 13 years.” She said Carpenter fled with one of her four sisters when Spione was a young teenager.