Two New Candidates Ask To Be Appointed to District 4 School Board Seat

By Connie Morrison — In the second attempt by the Accomack School Board Selection Commission to fill the District 4 school board seat recently vacated by Margaret Miles, two people put their names forward for consideration: Gary Reese and Worth Saunders. Both brought supporters to speak on their behalf.

Reese, a former athletic administrator at Nandua High School, said if he was appointed he would “listen not only to my district, but to other districts in the county,” and would be open to considering changes “as long as those changes will improve the school system.” He has lived on the Shore 37 years and described himself as a team player, eager to help, with experience in accounting, and with educational connections across the state from his work in athletics.

There to speak on his behalf were former Nandua Principal Dennis Custis, current Nandua Principal George Parker, Nandua teacher Carla Savage-Wells, Chincoteague Principal Harold Holmes, and Tom Wilson of Parksley. Reese is a resident of Parksley and taught there four years before switching to Nandua 32 years ago.

“I think you did well in holding off and not bringing on someone with a personal agenda,” Wilson told the commission. Burford was the only candidate under consideration for District 4 at the commission’s May 15 meeting but was passed over and the post was re-advertised. No reason was given by the commission for declining to appoint her.

Burford was reached at home for comment. “To make things better for the teachers and students in Accomack County: That’s always been my agenda,” said Burford. “It’s what you’re supposed to do as a school board member — make sure students get the best quality education possible.”

Of Reese, Wilson said, “Gary’s got great integrity,” and painted him as a willing volunteer.

Custis described Reese as someone of “tireless dedication,” and Parker said he “lends credibility to the Eastern Shore.” Holmes said Reese’s children attended Accomack schools and will bring a balanced view because he understands parents’ perspectives, and Savage-Wells said Reese and his family are models of decorum and good character. Reese is a graduate of Longwood University and retired from the Accomack County Public Schools in 2017.

Worth Saunders graduated from Nandua High School in 1987. He earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Tech, holds a Master of Physical Therapy degree from Old Dominion University, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is co-owner of a local physical therapy business.

He said his private sector experience has made him aware of the need to stay relevant. “There are other options in education,” said Saunders. “I’d like to do what I can to keep Accomack County as a school of choice.” He told thecommission he stands ready to help and getting up to speed on his new responsibilities would be his first order of business if appointed. He would also like to help find ways to reduce healthcare costs to employees.

Saunders asked whether being on the school board would pose a conflict for his wife’s employment at Accawmacke Elementary. Commission Chairwoman Jodie Greene said it would not pose a conflict “as long as she has an existing contract with the county.”

Jane Duer, John Roache, and sitting board member Paul Bull spoke in favor of Saunders. Bull and school board member Camesha Handy were reappointed May 15.

Duer said Saunders has “a strong moral compass” and his opinions are informed and reasoned. Roache said Saunders strives for right decisions, “balanced by data for support.”

Bull pointed out only two school board members have children in schools. (Members with school-age children are Bull and District 1 member Jesse Speidel.) “That kind of groundtruthing is an important commodity,” he said.

The commission meets again Tuesday, June 5, at 3 p.m. to consider the candidates and to possibly make a selection. It faces a June 30 deadline to make an appointment.