Tyson To Use Shallow Aquifer for Some Water Withdrawals

By Linda Cicoira — Tyson Foods promised the Accomack Board of Supervisors Wednesday that it would require farmers to use the Shore’s more abundant and shallow Columbia aquifer for water needed for cooling chicken houses.

“We will go back to retrofit the houses,” Kevin Taylor, the company’s Temperanceville plant manager announced to the audience that had standing room only and flowed into the adjoining hall. “We’re talking to drillers; it may not be available in every situation.”

“There is not going to be any more chicken grown tomorrow than there was yesterday,” Taylor added. “The new housing is to replace old housing,” he continued, referring to the influx of facilities. “Tyson Foods is not expanding.”

Taylor explained there is new equipment going into his plant and new jobs are being created. But, he said, the number of birds that will be processed will remain the same.

Some of his opposition voiced their disbelief to one another about the expansion.

Taylor said there have been a lot of lies and propaganda spread by a local conservation head (whom he did not name). Taylor later said he was referring to Shorekeeper Jay Ford. The man initially came to his office, shook his hand and falsely vowed to work with the poultry industry, he said.

Chairman Robert Crockett said the decision came after he and other county officials met with Taylor and Ronnie Watkins, of Tyson’s growing operations office. It will involve 65 percent of the local chicken houses’ water usage. “It’s good to hear and it’s a great move on your part,” Crockett said told them. “Totally volunteer.”

Supervisor Grayson Chesser also praised the Tyson representatives. “You’re still going to go through the same permit process. That’s one of the things that needs to be said for you. You would probably be better (financially) to go to the deeper aquifer. … I commend you for what you’re doing. This is a real step forward. I hope DEQ (the state Department of Environmental Quality) will look at this and change their regs to” encourage growers to use the Columbia.

Tyson’s announcement came about a week after five local residents wrote to DEQ’s director asking him to keep 83 massive chicken-growing farms from operating because they failed to get the required groundwater withdrawal permits. DEQ has the job of issuing permits to users who pump 300,000 gallons of water a month or more. It also has been tasked with making sure permits are obtained.

The residents have not heard from DEQ Director David Paylor, who is also president of the Environmental Council of States (ECOS). One of the five, Ken Dufty, of Exmore, said Wednesday he didn’t expect to hear from Paylor.

On Tuesday, several dozen concerned citizens attended a session of the Eastern Shore Groundwater Committee where DEQ workers were expected to attend and answer questions about the issue. None of its workers were there.

The DEQ has issued nearly 20 withdrawal permits since 2014, and is going through an influx of applications now. A vast majority of the new ones are chicken growers.

The agency has been tasked with enforcing water withdrawal regulations since they were initiated in 1992, but it was never provided with staff to do the job until recently. Rules went unchecked for the most part, officials agreed.

And the number of DEQ workers are apparently still “tight,” the reason they gave for not attending the committee session, according to Elaine Meil, executive director of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission. They were “not able to devote this much time,” she said.

Scott Kudlas, director of water supply for DEQ, would not comment about the DEQ’s absence. However, he did send a list of water withdrawal applicants to an Eastern Shore Post reporter.

The committee meeting was an information session. The panel has no authority to make decisions about the outcomes although it often sent letters expressing opinions. Meil said they also seek appointments to state boards, commissions and committees and look for research funding to do to studies of the area although “nobody is jumping up and down to do a lot of research for us.”

“We sent in a letter of support for Senate Bill 520 and it was defeated anyway,” said Robert Meyers, a groundwater committee member. The bill would have prohibited wells from being constructed in groundwater management areas like the Shore for nonagricultural irrigation purposes except in the surface aquifer.

Dufty, Ann Batchelder of Pungoteague, Carlene Zach of Pungoteague, Ann Violi of Harborton, and Gene Gibson of Wachapreague, asked for “an immediate injunction on the current and future groundwater withdrawal by the 83 … This request is not to be punitive towards the poultry industry, but is presented as an attempt to protect our drinking water supplies. … Until and unless your agency determines the impact on our Yorktown aquifer, including the reversal of hydraulic gradient and saltwater intrusion, we have no idea how sustainable our limited and depleting Yorktown reserves remain in the wake of the allegedly unpermitted withdrawal of the hundreds of millions of gallons of water these facilities could consume while competing with needs for human consumption. … We collectively appreciate and anticipate your swift response and your willingness to rectify this dire situation.”

Britt McMillan, a hydrologist advising the local groundwater committee, told the committee members that the two enemies of good drinking water are saltwater intrusion and high nitrogen levels. He also noted the gallons of water permitted to be withdrawn are not necessarily the numbers that are taken.

“The groundwater is recharged only by precipitation that falls directly on the Shore and infiltrates into the ground,” McMillan said. Of the 44 inches of annual rain, about 12 percent gets into the water table. Of that 12 percent, only 1 percent makes it to the deeper Yorktown aquifer.

“Groundwater use more than tripled in the 1970s,” which was about the time Tyson and Perdue Foods of Accomac opened, he continued. “Recent use has been steady. Groundwater levels declined as use increased. … Most groundwater is stored in the Yorktown-Eastover aquifer,” which is replenished at a rate 100 times less than the Columbia. … This makes the Yorktown … a valuable source for groundwater, but vulnerable to overuse.”

The “high recharge protects the Columbia aquifer from overuse,” he continued. A lens, 350 feet thick, covers the aquifers. The water remains safe as long as the lens extends beyond the edges of the land and into the bay and ocean. Reduction of the lens could cause saltwater intrusion, McMillan said.

Three major paleochannels, or remnants of streams, have been discovered under the surface and influence recharge for the Yorktown aquifer. It “is not yet well understood, but the paleochannels appear to increase recharge,” the hydrologist said.

“Salt levels in the deeper parts of the Yorktown-Eastover have increased near Cape Charles due to up-coning from increased local groundwater use,” McMillan said. “The shallow portions have remained fresh.”

Overall, “water levels and size of freshwater lens appears to have stabilized,” he said. “Based on our current understanding of the aquifers, overall use appears to meet the United Nations definition of sustainable use.”

“To reduce the potential for saltwater intrusion,” McMillan advised, “maximize use of the water table aquifer and surface water ponds; where possible withdrawal (should be) close to the center spine where the freshwater lens is thickest; reduce water use through low flow/ultra low flow plumbing and high water efficiency systems, xeriscape landscaping (plants native to area), maintaining green space that does not require irrigation (like cluster development), and … stormwater controls that increase recharge.”

“We know the commonwealth is pro-poultry,” Zach said in a prepared statement. She lives next to a 24-house poultry facility in Pungoteague. “But the law is the law, and it should not be so cavalierly eviscerated. … Every time we turn on the tap or water our horses, we wonder if this will be the last time we will be able to rely on our well. It’s not right.”

“It is hard to drive through any town in Accomack County without seeing these large industrial poultry facilities,” added Gibson. “To now learn that they are using our precious groundwater without the citizens really knowing the long-term impacts of that use on our sustainable drinking water supplies is egregious, at best, and certainly a clear violation of law.”

Dufty said the DEQ opened an “amnesty program” and invited those who are required to get permits “to voluntarily apply for a permit retroactively. That’s like jumping off a cliff and then Googling parachute on the way down. It’s ridiculous.”

“Before you put undue restraints on business that supports the economy, you’ve got to be sure it’s hurting the environment,” Chesser said prior to his board’s meeting. He has applied for a withdrawal permit for his wildlife sanctuary. “So far all I’ve heard is it could be possible. … So much of this is just raw emotion.”

He wanted to know where these environmentalists were when the rocket exploded on Wallops Island and when NASA’s fire department contaminated the wells for Chincoteague’s drinking water with fire retardant.

Supervisor Paul Muhly, chairman of the groundwater committee, told his panel, “My drinking water comes out of the Columbia and its great water.”

Jon Richardson of the local health department said there isn’t a lot of in

dustry coming into the Shore so when permits are up, it is noticed. Not all water being taken is being metered, he said. “We just don’t know.” Since October, “every time we get a batch of poultry house applicants,” he sends them to DEQ with mailing addresses and property locations.

Water Permits Already Issued

Fifteen permits for water withdrawal on the Shore were already issued by DEQ and are good for 10 years each.

• Commonwealth Chesapeake Power Station, of White Oak Way in New Church, was issued a permit in 2016 allowing no more than 10.8 million gallons per month; 61.4 million gallons per year; and 249 million gallons through July 2026 from 10 wells. All but one well pumps from the Columbia.

• Home and Fitchett Farms, of Phillips Drive in Melfa, was permitted to withdraw up to 17,780,000 gallons per month; 42,140,000 per year; and 221,778,000 gallons through March 2026 from three wells that all pump from the Columbia.

• Perdue Farms, of Lankford Highway in Accomac, has a permit through July 2022 that allows withdrawal of 700 million gallons of water per year from six wells. All pump from the Yorktown.

• Dublin Farms has a permit for its Seybolt Farm in Horntown to withdraw 193,282,000 gallons through January 2024 from five wells that pump from the Yorktown.

• The Town of Parksley has a permit to withdraw no more than 182,000 gallons per day; 4.19 million gallons per month; and 29.22 million per year through July 2026 from three wells. All pump from the Yorktown.

• Captain’s Cove Utility Company Inc. was granted a permit to withdraw 80,861 gallons per year through Feb. 2024 from five wells. All pump from the Yorktown.

• Eleanor Bull Lambertson, of Eastville’s C&H Farms Inc., was issued a permit to withdraw 72 million gallons through May 2024 from two wells. Both pump from the Yorktown.

• George and Joan Sharp, of Edgewater Farm in Cape Charles, was issued a permit to withdraw no more than 6.6 million gallons per month; 13.3 million gallons per year; and 88.6 million gallons through 2026 from one well. That well gets its water from the Yorktown.

• Municipal Corp. of Cape Charles, on Stone Road, has a permit through August 2026 to withdraw no more than 360,000 gallons per day; 7.9 million gallons per month; and 63.2 million gallons per year from five wells. The water comes from the Yorktown.

• Ray Newman, of Highway Farm on Lankford Highway, in Eastville, has a permit for withdrawal not to exceed 18.95 million gallons per month; 49.39 million gallons per year; and 394 million gallons through May 2026 from four wells. At Newman Farms, on Seaside Road in Eastville, he has a permit to withdraw 52.2 million gallons per month; 120 million gallons per year; and 878 million gallons through March 2026 from five wells. All of Newman’s wells pump from the Yorktown.

• Curtis H. Jones & Son Inc., of Bayford Road in Franktown, was issued a permit to withdraw no more than 8.49 million gallons per month; 10.6 million gallons per year; and 65.21 million gallons through March 2026 from one well. It pumps from the Yorktown.

• Tankard Nurseries, of Lumber Hall Farm on Lankford Highway in Exmore, was granted a permit to withdraw no more than 7.4 million gallons per month; 59 million gallons per year; and 463.2 million gallons through September 2026 from 10 wells. All pump from the Yorktown.

• Del Monte Fresh Production Inc., of Outten Farm on Wilsonia Neck Drive in Machipongo, has a permit to withdraw 22,623,000 gallons per month; 42,455,000 gallons per year; and 308,815,000 gallons through March 2026 from one well. It pumps from the Yorktown.

• The Willis Family Limited Partnership’s Seafood Farm, on Seaside Road in Eastville, has a permit not to exceed 10.73 million gallons per month; 30,180.000 gallons per year; and 252.5 million gallons through March 2026 from one well. It pumps from the Yorktown.

• The Town of Eastville has a permit to withdraw 150,000 gallons per day; 3.05 million gallons per month, 18 million gallons per year through June 2026 from two wells that get water from the Yorktown.

• Del Monte Fresh Production Inc. had three water withdrawal permits. All are expired and likely no longer being used.

New Water Permits Applied For

All the new withdrawal applicants are in Accomack County. Kudlas identified them as:

• Mohammad Afzal Chattha of Chattha Farm

• Terry White of Eagle, Birdie and Par Farm and Miller Time Farm

• Jarrod Goodman of Good Poultry’s Tanner Farm

• Muhammad Amjad Parvez of Ish Farm

• Tracy Lovell of Old Mill Farms

• Van Tran of Van Tran Farms

• Terry White Jr. of Vision Quest Farm

• Thomas A. Davis of Davis Farm

• Bill Davis of Last Hurrah Farm

• Can V. Luu of Luu Farm

• Le Ung and Mark McCready of Seaside Farm

• Ali Razwan of Shore Livestock

• Ronnie Watkins of Shore Time Poultry

• Tyler Ames of Summer’s Rest Farm

• Contrell Brown of Contrell Brown & Son Farm

• Horace Edward Kelley III of Eddie Kelley Farm

• Iqbai Mohammad of Elahi LLC and Dennis Farm

• Mary Turlington of McChicken Farms

• John Sanns of Sanns on the Shore Farm and Sanns Poultry Farm

• Benny Hall of Spuddog Farm

• Edward Thornton of Ed, Pat and Brandy Sue Farm-Thornton

• Hoai An Tran of Gluse Farm

• Hai Tran of Hai Tran Farm

• Freddie Holland of Holland Homestead LLC

• Andrew Morey of Morey Farm

• E.T. & Jan Trader of Traders Farm, Jan Trader Farm and Parks Farm

• Grayson Chesser of Holden Creek Gun Club

The list also included Ryan Brady of Brady Farm, but did not include Fayyaz Mukhtar of FPNA Farms Inc. or Horsey Poultry Farm LLC, which is owned by Holland. A public hearing was held earlier this month for those growers to get discharge permits because the EPA says they have a potential to discharge contaminated stormwater.

Dufty said Wednesday his group has been trying to get an attorney to take on their quest with no luck thus far. A few were “wringing their hands and fretting that there was really nothing illegal going on with the poultry expansion, and I also agreed at that time. You have to have a legitimate reason to bring a civil action. So it floored me when Drew Hammond (of DEQ) admitted there were no permits.”

Dufty said the Right to Farm Act allows local government to bar or restrict ag users if that action is “reasonably connected to the protection of public health, safety and welfare … This is an issue that is not often understood by town and county attorneys.”

Dufty said in the 1980s, Virginia Beach ran out of water and a moratorium was put on new construction. They finally tapped Lake Gaston and “once that water started pulsing, economic development resumed.”

“We don’t have a Lake Gaston,” Dufty told the supervisor.